The North Face has some of the very best outdoor clothing around. Well-known for its premium quality, the brand is mainly recognised for its technical outerwear, but has recently has become a firm favourite in the fashion stakes, with celebrities like Kendall Jenner and Ariana Grande donning its signature puffer jackets.

Last year, it even collaborated with luxury Italian label Gucci on a high-end collection of coats, camping gear, hiking boots and shirts, featuring Seventies-inspired prints that had everyone talking.

Follow live: The best early Black Friday deals to shop now

Gucci aside, The North Face’s main range still doesn’t come cheap, so the brand’s Black Friday sale is hotly anticipated, and definitely worth exploring.

Here at IndyBest, we’ll be hunting down the best deals across the biggest sales event of the year, covering everything from fashion and beauty to tech and home appliances.

With our eyes firmly on the puffer-shaped prize, we’ve done some digging to find out everything you need to know about The North Face’s Black Friday 2021 sale.

Read more:

Does The North Face take part in Black Friday?

It sure does. In fact, The North Face has already confirmed its involvement in Black Friday 2021 with a live page on its website. The brand has announced that its sale will start on Thursday 25 November, the day before Black Friday itself.

There’s no details on an exact time, but you can sign up for early access to the sale, to get ahead of the curve. Customers who want to do so will have to be a member of the brand’s loyalty programme, which can be joined easily online.

We’ll be updating this guide closer to the time with the best offers, but for now, head to our round-up of the best Black Friday fashion deals for more.

Does The North Face take part in Cyber Monday?

The brand has not explicitly said it will take part in Cyber Monday, but if it follows 2020’s timings, the deals should run right through.

Last year, the sale ended on Cyber Monday, meaning shoppers could make the most of the discounts after the weekend.

When is The North Face’s Black Friday sale in 2021?

The North Face is one of the few brands that’s already announced when its deals will go live.

This year, Black Friday falls on Friday 26 November, and the brand is starting its sale a day early, on Thursday 25 November.

However, as mentioned, members of its loyalty programme will have early access; you can sign up for this now.

How much is The North Face’s Black Friday discount?

It’s currently unknown exactly how much you will be able to get off, but we do know loosely what will be included in the sale.

“With our best-ever Black Friday deals yet, we’ll be offering discounts on a wide range of men’s, women’s, and kids’ outdoor clothing and shoes, plus great savings on backpacks, outdoor gear, camping gear and lifestyle gear,” the official Black Friday page reads.

Based on last year’s discounts, you’ll likely be able to nab yourself up to 25 per cent off, depending on how much you spend.

What was in The North Face’s Black Friday sale last year?

In 2020, customers of The North Face were able to get a certain percentage off of their final spend, depending on how much their basket came to.

For example, the biggest discount was 25 per cent off, which you could get on orders over £300. This is fairly easy to do given that many of the brand’s outerwear pieces are more than £200.

Alternatively, if you spent between £175 and £300 last year, you could get 20 per cent off your basket.

Despite some great offers, there were a few items that were excluded from the sale, including the nuptse and futurelight ranges.

This year, we are hoping that the bestselling nuptse jacket (£270, Thenorthface.co.uk) may be included, as it scored highly in our review of the best men’s insulated jackets. Given a 10/10 rating, our writer said: “This is perhaps the most popular insulated jacket of them all, and for good reason. It’s stylish and functional in equal measures, and even warmer than it looks, which is saying something.”

How much is The North Face’s delivery on Black Friday?

Another thing the brand has already announced, it says anyone shopping for Black Friday will still be able to get free standard delivery.

Shoppers can also access free returns if items aren’t quite right, as long as they are sent back within 30 days.

Voucher codes

For the latest discounts on sportswear brands and other fashion offers, try the links below:

Read more on Black Friday 2021

The best Black Friday deals this year – the very best discounts we’ve found

Best Black Friday tech deals – whether it’s a new phone contract or noise-cancelling headphones, you’ll find the best offers here

Best Black Friday home appliances deals – now’s the time to upgrade your vacuum cleaner or coffee machine

Best Black Friday gaming deals – Xbox or Playstation? Here’s our expert guide to discounts on consoles, controllers and games

Best Black Friday beauty deals – stock up on your favourites across make-up, skincare, haircare and fragrance

Best Black Friday laptop deals – there are hundreds of pounds to be saved on laptops from big-name brands such as Apple, Microsoft and HP

Best Black Friday TV deals – update your at-home cinema experience without paying full price

Best Black Friday clothing deals – whether it’s a pair of boots or a coat, treat yourself to some new wardrobe essentials

Best Black Friday kids’ toys deals – get your Christmas shopping done and dusted with offers from Disney, Lego, Playmobil and more

Best Black Friday sports deals – kit out your home gym or build your winter workout wardrobe

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals – whether it’s the OLED, lite or original you’re after, level up with these discounts

Best Black Friday mattress deals – rest easy with big offers on brands such as Emma, Eve Sleep and Simba

Best Black Friday Aldi deals – the budget supermarket is expected to slash prices on big-ticket items like the Nintendo Switch

Best Amazon Black Friday deals – our pick of the best bargains from the millions out there

Best Apple Black Friday deals – discover rare offers on the brand’s bestsellers, from AirPods to iPhones

Best Argos Black Friday deals – find discounts on everything from kids to homeware, fitness and DIY

Best Boots Black Friday deals – there’s no better time to save on beauty, skincare, electric toothbrushes and more

Best Currys Black Friday deals – for everything from TVs and laptops to kettles and coffee machines

Best Black Friday Dyson deals – bag a bargain on the brand’s corded, cordless and handheld vacuum cleaners

Best John Lewis & Partners Black Friday deals – the high street stalwart has great prices on fashion, beauty, tech, kids and homeware

IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.