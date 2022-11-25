Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Black Friday has rolled back around, and we’re currently being bombarded with bargains left, right and centre. Mattresses, microwaves and home appliances are in no short supply, and we’re also turning to tech giants for phones, laptops and highly anticipated Apple savings.

But, spotting a sale on one of our favourite beauty buys is always exciting. And any saving seems twice as sweet as when it’s on a product you regularly purchase, like dishwasher tablets, Nespresso pods and bits from The Body Shop.

Olaplex has shot up the ranks as a beauty buff must-have for many, claiming to tame tresses and strengthen unruly manes, and it’s safe to say it has built up quite a loyal fan base over its relatively short lifetime.

Lovers of Olaplex need little introduction to the label, but for those who aren’t too well-versed in its wares, the US-based brand focuses on “bond-building” at its core.

Although, it doesn’t come cheap, so this deal really does deserve some attention, and we have everything you need to know about it below.

Olaplex no.3 hair perfector: Was £28, now £14.85, Amazon.co.uk

Currently on sale at just under half price, this is a great deal on the Olaplex no.3 hair perfector. We saw this product taken down to a very similar price in the Amazon Prime Day sale, too, so it’s no stranger to the bargain bucket, but best to buy it at this lower price.

When we tried Olaplex’s range, our tester was suitably impressed, sharing it worked wonders on split ends and made their hair “visibly more shiny”, which really is what it’s designed to do. “It’s been designed to be used once a week,” they added, “but can be used twice if your hair is extremely damaged”.

So, if that sounds like something your mane could make do with, or you’re already in love with the product and just looking to stock up, now may be one of the best times to do so.

