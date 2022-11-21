Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

We’re just days away from the official Black Friday kick off but, as you’ll probably already know, many brands and retailers have been dropping deals earlier than ever.

Retailers such as Amazon, John Lewis, Currys and Very have already got in on the action, while brands such as Dyson, Shark, Apple and Ninja are also busy slashing prices.

Our team of experts has been on hand to bring you the best deals throughout the run-up to Black Friday – you can find all our shopping guides here.

Among the most recent offers we’ve spotted are those across The North Face products, ranging from cosy fleeces and waterproof jackets to winter-wardrobe essentials, such as hats and gloves.

Whether you’re an avid outdoor enthusiast looking to brave the cold, top up on your workout must-haves, or simply want to refresh your closet, there’s something for everyone.

If you’ve had your eye on the brand or are in the market for a great deal, we’ve rounded up all the best savings available to shop now.

Read more:

The North Face 100 glacier 1/4 zip men’s fleece: Was £55, now £44, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

A cosy fleece is one of the most versatile pieces in your wardrobe, and can be worn as an underlayer beneath coats on extra-cold days, or as a light layer when the weather is warmer. This 1/4 zip style currently has 20 per cent off in John Lewis’s Black Friday sale, and is available in sizes S to XL. It’s made from Polartec fabric, which the brand promises to be quick-drying and resistant to pilling and fading.

Buy now

The North Face salty dog beanie: Was £30, now £24, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

Keep you head and ears warm this winter with this cosy beanie. It offers a mid-length fit, so it can be pulled down for added warmth, and boasts a jersey lining for a super soft interior. Easy to pull on and stow away when not in use, take advantage of the 20 per cent saving at John Lewis before the Black Friday sale is over.

Buy now

The North Face reign on waterproof jacket in cream: Was £160, now £128, Asos.com

(Asos)

Snap up this 20 per cent saving from Asos. Perfect for your outdoor adventures or to simply wear on a weekend walk, the jacket has a drawstring hood to keep rain and sleet off your face; a high collar to prevent chilly, windy weather getting in; zip and press-stud fastenings for added warmth, and roomy pockets for storing your valuables.

Buy now

S/S simple dome tee T-shirt: Was £26.95, now £22.91, Alpinetrek.co.uk

(Alpine Trek)

You can’t go wrong with a simple T-shirt, in fact, we’d argue its a wardrobe essential. Pair this regular-fit, 100 per cent cotton style with jeans and a jumper or your workout gear. With discreet branding, it’s perfect for your everyday outfits and is likely to go with everything you already own.

Buy now

Women’s grivola insulated jacket: Was £160, now £149, Millets.co.uk

(Millets)

Stay warm and dry this winter with this padded jacket, now discounted in Millets’s Black Friday sale. The exterior material is made from a water-repellent finish, so any rain will bead on the surface instead of soaking through to your clothes, while the zip, high collar and long raglan sleeves will keep cold winds out and warmth in. That’s not all – when you use the code EXTRA15 at checkout, you’ll recieve an extra 15 per cent off the sale price.

Buy now

The North Face etip gloves: Was £40, now £32, Johnlewis.com

(John Lewis)

As the temperature continues to plummet, a pair of gloves quickly becomes an essential. This fleece pair is available in sizes S to L and, thanks to the etip material, you can use your smartphone or tablet without taking them off. They’re also designed with a silicone gripper palm for added dexterity and can be worn on the commute as well as while playing outdoor sports.

Buy now

Women’s resolve triclimate jacket: Was £200, now £185, Millets.co.uk

(Millets)

If you’re a keen hiker, this is the jacket for you. Designed to be an all-round protective layer, it’s fully waterproof, made from a water-repellent fabric, and allows heat to pass through the membrane when you’ve worked up a sweat on a particularly steep climb. It also comes with a stow-away hood, and internal cinch cord for a customisable fit, and a velcro storm flap.

Buy now

Drew peak pullover hoodie: Was £74.95, now £63.71, Alpinetrek.com

(Alpine Trek)

Available in sizes XXS to XXL, this hoodie is perfect for keeping warm while working from home, or layering under a winter coat when you head outside. Featuring The North Face’s logo, it’s made from cotton, with a drawstring hood, ribbed cuffs and a regular fit.

Buy now

