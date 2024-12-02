Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

The Cyber Monday sales are in full swing, with amazing deals from Amazon, Boots and more still up for grabs before the Black Friday season is over. It’s the perfect time to pick up items you’ve had your eye on all year, and that includes a cosy pair of Ugg boots or slippers. Whether you love them or wish they’d been left in the Noughties, there’s no denying the resurgence of Uggs, and the brand is one of many to have jumped on the Black Friday bandwagon.

From furry slippers for lounging to the clog-inspired tasman style and mini boots that can barely stay in stock, A-listers can’t seem to get enough of Uggs. Bella Hadid plumped for the mini platform boots with shorts in New York, while Hailey Bieber made a case for wearing the fuzzy slides outside the house, too.

With Ugg styles costing anywhere between £90 to £180, the Black Friday sales are your best chance to score a pair for (a lot) less. Luckily for you, I’ve been scouring the web to find some stellar savings at Ugg as well as third-party retailers such as Schuh, John Lewis and more.

From platform boots to mini styles and the tasman range, keep scrolling for cut-price styles.

The best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ugg deals

Ugg women’s essential short boot: Was £180, now £143.99, Ugg.com

open image in gallery ( Ugg )

Available in chestnut and black colourways, these classic Ugg boots now come with a discount of 20 per cent. Crafted in stylish suede, the boots are lined in the brand’s signature wool blend, helping to keep toes toasty during the colder months. The flexible sole and chunky tread should help with grip, too. If you’re looking for cosy comfort, you’ve come to the right place.

Ugg women’s tasman maxi curly slipper: Was £110, now £84.99, Footasylum.com

open image in gallery ( Ugg )

The Ugg tasman is one of the brand’s most popular styles (especially after it got Gigi Hadid’s seal of approval). Discounted by £25 in Foot Asylum’s sale, this slipper version will elevate your loungewear game. Characterised by the tasman’s signature embroidered detailing, the shoes are crafted from sheepskin and lined with plush shearling for extra comfort. Finished in a curly sheepskin fabric, the slippers boast a platform height and embossed Ugg logo.

Ugg men’s tasman weather hybrid: Was £180, now £125.99, Ugg.com

open image in gallery ( Ugg )

Want the comfort of a slipper with the practicality of waterproof materials? Enter: the tasman weather hybrid. Currently reduced by more than £50, the style is made with a seam-sealed construction, teaming waterproof leather with a galosh, to guard against the dreaded wet sock. Meanwhile, inside, there’s an upcycled wool lining. A cool and contemporary take on the Ugg tasman style, this pair will elevate your winter footwear rotation for less, thanks to this Black Friday deal.

Ugg fluff yeah slippers: Was £50, now £40, Houseoffraser.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Frasers )

Crafted from sheepskin for a fluffy, comfortable finish, Ugg’s fluff yeah slippers are characterised by a mule silhouette and slingback strap for extra support while lounging. Complete with a rubber outsole to take you from the sofa to the corner shop, you can save £10 right now.

Ugg women’s Tasman X boot: Was £75, now £51.99, Ugg.com

open image in gallery ( Ugg )

Love the brand’s Tasman slippers? You might be just as obsessed with the silhouette of these, the Ugg Tasman X boot, which has been discounted by 30 per cent in the Ugg Black Friday sale. As suitable for pottering around the house as they are for stepping outdoors, pop the moulded clogs in your basket during the sale, and you can save £23 on the beige, black, khaki and grey colourway.

Ugg classic ultra mini boot: Was £155, now £125, Office.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Office )

Ugg’s instantly recognisable classic ultra mini boot is reduced by £30 thanks to Office. The cult style features a suede outer, mini shaft and cosy fur lining. Designed with a durable rubber sole, the shoes are the perfect balance of comfort and practicality.

Ugg men’s scuff graphic slipper: Was £105, now £55.99, Ugg.com

open image in gallery ( Ugg )

Featuring a repeating ‘Ugg’ graphic across the suede upper, these slippers are now almost half price for Black Friday. Available in black or classic chestnut colourways, the scuff design will make a great Christmas gift (or you can just treat yourself, of course). Created using 60 per cent upcycled wool, the fleecy inner should help keep feet feeling cosy and fresh.

Ugg chestnut new heights clogs: Was £120, now £96, Urbanoutfitters.com

open image in gallery ( Urban Outfitters )

A transitional season staple, these Ugg clogs are reduced by nearly £25 at Urban Outfitters. Characterised by the brand’s signature super-soft suede upper, the stacked sole puts a contemporary spin on the classic clog silhouette. The slip-on style is complete with a moulded footbed and curved outsole for comfort and ease.

Ugg classic ultra mini boots: Was £145, now £99.99, Schuh.co.uk

open image in gallery ( Schuh )

A classic Ugg might be the comfiest shoe to ever exist but who says comfort is just for the girls? These men’s mini boots are perfect for lounging at home or casual days when the temperature drops. Lined with super-soft sheepskin, they’re finished in smooth hickory-toned suede and they’re now £45 cheaper in the Black Friday sale.

Why trust IndyBest’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday Ugg sale coverage

With a speciality in fashion, I stay on the pulse when it comes to trends but also the prices of popular products. Ahead of winter sales events (including Black Friday), I track the prices of Ugg’s range of boots, slippers and more to stay informed when deals drop, so I’d only ever recommend a discount that I genuinely think is good.

How long will these Ugg deals last?

Black Friday is underway, having kicked off on Friday 29 November. Lasting a full four days, the deals will end on Cyber Monday, falling on 2 December.

