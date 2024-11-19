Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Even though Black Friday doesn’t officially begin until November 29, many brands, and stores – like Target, have already launched unmissable deals, with discounts on Apple AirPods, coveted air fryers and beauty heroes. A retailer yet to launch its Black Friday deals, but offering members early access is Walmart.

Walmart’s Black Friday sale officially goes live online on November 25 at 5pm ET, followed by an early morning in-store launch at 6am local time on November 29. The retail giant has promised up to 30 per cent off Apple products and decor (handy timing for that new Christmas tree), and up to 40 per cent off home.

If you just can’t wait until 25 November to shop, you can score a real bargain with one of Walmart’s flash deals – including current discounts on a portable basketball hoop, a Samsung QLED TV and a children’s ride-on truck.

For the best way to shop Walmart’s Black Friday sales, we’ve done the leg work for you and worked out what’s the best bang for your buck. Keep reading to learn more about deals on Bluey toys, holiday inflatables and Apple MacBooks.

When does Walmart’s Black Friday sale start?

Walmart is already offering discounts across all departments, along with rollbacks and flash deals, but its official Black Friday sale starts online at 5pm ET on November 25, and at 6am local time in stores on November 29, although Walmart+ members can get early access to shop from 12pm ET on November 25.

What time does Walmart open on Black Friday?

After closure on Thanksgiving, (most) Walmart stores will open at 6am local time on Black Friday, with many offering extended holiday hours to give you extra time to shop. Use Walmart’s online find-a-store feature to learn of your local store’s opening hours over the Black Friday weekend. If you’d prefer to shop outside of store opening hours, you can shop online or on the Walmart app.

How to get the best out of Walmart’s Black Friday deals

If previous years are anything to go on, Walmart stores get busy early. If you’ve got something particular on your list, or want to avoid the queues, you should consider signing up to Walmart+ (which you can currently get a free trial or discount off annual membership for) – as paid members get exclusive access from November 25 at 12pm ET to shop the most-wanted deals before the event opens to all customers at 5pm ET.

The sale will run until December 1, with additional discounts featuring on December 2 for Cyber Monday, giving you plenty of time to secure great deals. We predict that Apple products, children’s toys and beauty favorites will sell quickly, so don’t hang around.

What are the best deals to expect from Walmart’s Black Friday sale?

We took a real close look at Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which they have released ahead of the sale so that we can help you secure a true bargain. Many of the products set to go into the retailer’s sale have already been discounted, so keep your eyes peeled for further drops ahead of Black Friday.

Walmart will offer $250 off the Dyson V11 extra cordless vacuum cleaner, reducing it to just $349.99, so you can keep your floors crumb-free for less. Those who can never say no to a game will want to grab themselves a Best Choice Products 10-in-one combo game table set, for a really impressive $129.99 down from $345.99. The Revolve360 slim two-in-one rotational car seat will drop from $349 to $229.99, but we predict children would rather spend their time sitting in the Flybar Disney Bluey 6V bumper car ride-on toy, which will be discounted from $119 to $69.

What about Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals?

If you miss out on Black Friday, fear not, as Walmart will be offering Cyber Monday deals from December 1. Walmart+ shoppers can hunt down the best deals from 5pm ET before the event opens to all customers at 8pm ET. These great deals can be shopped online and on the app until midnight ET on December 2.

On Cyber Monday, expect to find a great discount on a crafters paradise with the Cricut air 2 bundle, down from $269 to $179, along with an Intex six-person purespa inflatable hot tub spa set to keep you toasty all winter long, with incredible savings taking the price down from $699.99 to $449.99. Prepare to level up your home cinema with a Sony 75in class Bravia XR X90L 4K HDR full array LED smart Google TV saving, which knocks the price back from $1,498 to $898.

Looking for more savings? Read our guide to Target’s Black Friday sale