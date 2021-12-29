Boxing Day sales 2021 live now: Best deals from Amazon, Zara, M&S and more
If you’re settling into the glorious Twixmas days on the sofa, turn your attention to one of the biggest shopping events of the year: the Boxing Day sales.
The shopping bonanza sees all our favourite retailers getting involved – from Amazon, Currys and Argos to John Lewis & Partners and Zara. And we’re on hand to bring you the very best deals and discounts across clothes, beauty, tech, toys, home appliances and more.
So, whether you’re after a Dyson vacuum cleaner, a sparkly dress for New Year celebrations, a Fitbit, Nintendo Switch console or Apple AirPods, follow along for our live coverage of the hottest deals as they drop.
Apple’s AirPods pro earbuds are just £189 right now
As brand’s go, Apple is notorious for not taking part in sales, but you’re likely to find competitive prices from third party retailers this Boxing Day. Case in point on the tech giant’s popular earbuds.
“The AirPods pro are a high-end pair of earphones that are difficult to find much fault in,” said our writer when we reviewed Apple’s latest earbuds back in May. And now you can pick them up with more than 20 per cent off. These were the most comfortable earbuds we tried, and they have active noise cancellation, better battery life and much-improved sound quality compared to their predecessors. Our reviewer added: “If you’re a member of the iOS family, the AirPods pros are the best in-ear earphones you can get on the market, and will continue to be until Apple decides to release a successor.” It’s rare to find Apple products in sale, so make sure you don’t miss out.
Upgrade your laptop with £400 off Apple MacBook Pro
Offers on Apple products tend to be few and far between, so this discount on Apple’s 2020 MacBook pro model is worth your attention. Currently reduced by £400, the 13in device boasts a speedy 10th-gen Intel core i5 processor, 16GB of RAM and 1TB storage for all your files and media, as well as a touch bar and touch ID button.
This M&S snow globe gin deal is lit
If you missed out on M&S’s snow globe gins when they flew off the shelves over Christmas, you can now get not one, but two bottles in a mixed case that also includes four bottles of prosecco.
M&S light up snow globe gin & conte priuli prosecco, case of 6: Was £80, now £60, Marksandspencer.com
Containing the clementine gin and sugar plum liqueur, light up your winter evenings with the orange and blue glows. While the clementine tipple lends itself to buck fizz and prosecco, the sugar plum liqueur works best topped up with prosecco and garnished with raspberries, pomegranate seeds and fresh thyme. The snow globe gins usually retail at £20 so they’re half price in the case and you’ll also get four bottles of prosecco – we’ll toast to that!
The best Boxing Day sales 2021
Deal-hunters rejoice! While Christmas is over, the Boxing Day and January sales are here and there are still deals and discounts to be had from all our favourite retailers, including Amazon, Currys, Argos and John Lewis and Partners.
Snap up a bargain in Amazon’s 2021 Boxing Day sale
Looking for inspiration for what to spend your Christmas money on? You’re in luck. Amazon has slashed its prices in the Boxing Day sales. Here’s everything we’re shopping.
Amazon Echo dot, 4th generation: Was £49.99, now £28.99, Amazon.co.uk
Chances are you’ve seen one of these Alexa devices in action – and that’s because they’re just so good – so now’s the time to join the party. The device earned a spot in our round-up of the best smart speakers, with our reviewer saying Alexa is “easy to set up, simple to navigate and the speakers themselves are of a high quality”.
Sony WF-1000XM4 noise-cancelling earphones: Was £250, now £199, Amazon.co.uk
There’s currently £50 off the Sony WF-1000XM4 earphones at Amazon. The best wireless earbuds of 2021, they’re a pair of noise-cancelling earphones packed with clever features and supremely luscious audio fidelity. The earbuds can sense when you’re moving around and dial in the noise cancellation to suit your surroundings, ramping up when you’re on public transport or allowing in traffic sounds if you’re walking near a road.
Get a free Chromebook with EE right now
Looking to upgrade your laptop? EE has launched a seriously impressive deal as part of its Boxing Day sale, which means you can get one for free. Yes, you did read that correctly.
Courtesy of the mobile network operator, right now you can claim a Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4, worth a whopping £299 (Samsung.com) on the house when you purchase one of the brand’s flagship smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4: Was £299, now free with phone contract, EE.com
New and existing EE customers can claim a free Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 4 when they sign up to a 24 month phone plan. The offer is available with the flagship Samsung Galaxy S21 and S20 smartphones, the former of which we rated highly in our review.
Save 20% on first orders from weighted blanket brandMela
Mela eucalyptus silk weighted blanket: Was £150, now £120, Melacomfort.co.uk
Crowned the best buy in our best weighted blankets review, this offering from Mela was touted by our tester as a “super breathable, ultra-comforting blanket that somehow always keeps our tester at the perfect temperature in bed for a restful, restorative night’s sleep.” What really won them over, however, was the luxurious eucalyptus silk and high thread count, with the eucalyptus silk feeling “buttery soft and smooth” against the skin. If that wasn’t enough to tempt you, Mela is now offering 20 per cent off first orders when you use the code WELCOME20.
The Selfridges Boxing Day sale is full of luxury finds
From designer clothing and tech to beauty and homewares, Selfridges has it all. For the luxury retailer’s Boxing Day sale, prices have been slashed across its lines, making it your best chance to save on designer items.
Kiehl’s facial fuel gift set: Was £52.75, now £35, Selfridges.com
We’re big fans of skincare brand Kiehl’s here at IndyBest and if you’re looking to introduce the man in your life to the brand, this gift set is a great place to start. Including the men’s scrub, moisture treatment and face wash, the bundle combines three of the brand’s best-selling male products.
Le Creuset cast iron casserole dish: Was £250, now 200, Selfridges.com
Le Creuset is a kitchen status symbol for good reason. The brand’s cast iron dish earned the top spot in our round-up of the best casserole dishes with our tester saying they were “instantly smitten.” They added: “It can be used on all hobs as well as in the grill and oven, and we found its handy shape meant we reached for it again and again.”
Samsung galaxy tab A7 lite tablet, 32GB: Was £149, now £109, Selfridges.com
This limited time offer sees Samsung’s galaxy tab lite tablet reduced by 25 per cent, and it’s lightweight and slim design is ideal for popping in your bag and using on the go. The wide 8.7in display is teamed with sharp resolution so you can enjoy access to all your favourite apps, stream movies or put the finishing touches to work projects.
The best deals in the Next Boxing Day sale
Next has a reputation for throwing impressive sales, hosting four seasonal events each year where it offers up to 70 per cent off categories including womenswear, menswear, children’s, baby, home and furniture. And now its 2021 event has officially started.
Whether you want to add some warm weather essentials to your wardrobe, treat your kids to some new pyjamas or redecorate your home with stylish new furniture, the event is the perfect chance to snap up a bargain. And the good news is that many of the best deals are still available online.
The best deals you can still shop in Next’s boxing day sale online
Next’s Boxing Day sale 2021 is different this year, but you can still shop its best deals and discounts across womenswear, menswear, home and more online
