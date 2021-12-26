Zara is a favourite for a reason. The high street brand has earned itself a loyal following, from us laypeople to royalty (Kate Middleton has been known to re-wear its clothes on countless occasions) thanks to its fashion-forward pieces and affordable prices.

Its cult items become instant hits: case in point is it’s recent sell-out shiny crop top that sent our social media feeds into a frenzy (don’t worry, we found dupes for it).

And this year it took things one step further by launching its first make-up line and even a pet range for your furry friends, making it a one-stop shop for all your fashun needs.

Unlike other brands and retailers, Zara rarely hosts sale events, so when it does, it’s big news. Its Black Friday event saw items discounted by up to 40 per cent. So, understandably it’s one of the most eagerly anticipated sales when it comes to Boxing Day.

If you want to find out everything there is to know about this year’s discounts, you’ve come to the right place. Read on for our pick of the best offers and more.

Oversize jacquard knit sweater: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

A cosy jumper is a winter wardrobe staple and this stylish one currently has an impressive 40 per cent off. Ideal for the festive season and beyond, it’s designed with a roomy oversized fit and features a chic fair isle print in red around the neckline while the body is made up of heavy-knit cream bundles of fabric that are guaranteed to keep you warm.

Buy now

Zara sequinned crossover dress: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com

(zara sequin mini (1).png)

If you’re still on the hunt for an outfit to ring in the new year, this could be it. Chosen as the best buy in our round-up of the best outfits for NYE, it’s covered in party-ready sequins and features a V-neck that’s “delicate and not too deep”. Worn by Claudia Winkleman during an episode of Strictly Come Dancing this year, this dress became an instant hit with our tester who said: “It has a weightiness to it that makes it feel much higher end than the price tag suggests, while the wrap silhouette cinched us in at the waist perfectly. We certainly think it’ll get you in the mood to groove.”

Buy now

Shimmery mid-heel slingback shoes: Was £59.99, now £39.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

If you struggle to get Carrie Bradshaw’s blue crystal-embellished Manolo Blahnik’s off your mind, but don’t have a casual £800 to blow on a pair of heels, consider these dupes. Strikingly similar to the designer pair, these heels come in both cobalt blue and magenta pink, and feature a crystal buckle, with a pointed tip, square sole and slingback. Wear yours with everything from party dresses to jeans and a nice top for trips down the pub.

Buy now

Water-repellent puffer gilet: Was £49.99, now £29.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

The perfect additional layer, this gilet will add extra warmth, weatherproofing and style to your outdoor wardrobe. Quilted with a high neck, it’s a great way to stay insulated on winter walks and also features nifty front pockets to keep your hands toasty. We love the bright orange colour, too, which guarantees you’ll stand out from the cold on grey days.

Buy now

Mock croc mini city bag: Was £19.99, now £15.99, Zara.com

(Zara)

For a bag that can take you from day to night, we love this mini bag, which features a seriously chic mock croc finish. Just the right size to fit all your essentials, it has a lined interior with pockets and a magnetic clasp closure. Depending on the occasion you’re wearing it for, you can also choose between carrying it using the stylish handle or wearing it over your shoulder via a detachable strap.

Buy now

What Boxing Day discounts did Zara have last year?

Zara is notoriously secretive when it comes to its sale events, but in 2020 the brand offered up to 45 per cent off selected lines. And if its summer and Black Friday sales are anything to go by, it’ll be offering a very similar discount this year.

How to get the best deals in Zara’s Boxing Day sale

We suggest adding all your favourites to your basket asap so you’re ready to check out as quickly as possible. Trust us, things sell out at lightning speed. Remember, you can also shop the Zara sale on its app.

Is Zara open on Boxing Day?

The high street brand’s stores are open on Boxing Day, offering big deals on its popular items.

How long does Zara’s Boxing Day sale last?

It’s currently unknown how long Zara’s Boxing Day deals will last, but in 2020 it went on right through until mid-January 2021, making it much longer than the brand’s Black Friday and summer sales.

