The best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals for tackling damp at home

The biggest sales event of the year is in full swing, with Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals amongst the exciting savings to shop.

Cyber Monday bargains to browse include everything from beauty, clothing and perfume to tech, laptops and home appliances. Speaking of household electrics, dehumidifiers continue to be a popular pick for energy-efficient purposes.

Dehumidifiers can help tackle damp and mould, so are useful for allergy sufferers, drying laundry and minimising condensation during the colder months. And now, thanks toCyber Monday discounts, you can pick up one of these practical appliances for less.

Whether you’re seeking a dehumidifier for a small space or larger living area, we’ve compiled a selection of discounts to shop right now. Keep scrolling to discover sizeable savings on dehumidifiers, from the likes of Amazon, Currys, and more.

Best Cyber Monday dehumidifier deals

De’Longhi DEX212F dehumidifier: Was £254.99, now £199, Amazon.co.uk

(De’Longhi)

Landing a spot in our review of the best dehumidifiers, this model was praised for its “sleek, modern design”. It comes with a range of controls, but our tester’s favourite was the laundry mode, “which adjusts the fan speed and power”. The model did a “great job of helping to speed up the amount of time it took for our clothes to dry, which is super handy in the winter months when the washing line is out of action,” noted our tester.

Buy now

Avalla X-125 smart dehumidifier: Was £239.99, now £174.99, Avalla.com

(Avalla)

The device has wheels for transporting it into different rooms, while standout features include a display screen and colour indicator, which provide humidistat updates. The device has a water tank capacity of 2.5l and a power rating of 210W. Grab it now while it’s less than £200.

Buy now

Russell Hobbes 20l dehumidifier: Was £199, now £129, Very.co.uk

(Very.co.uk)

With a generous 20l capacity, this dehumidifier can be used in rooms of up to 50 square metres, including open-plan living spaces or garages. Useful features include a timer, a water extraction hose for constant drainage and a dryer setting for an extra boost on laundry. Reduced by £70, it also comes with a two-year guarantee.

Buy now

ElectriQ 5l low-energy compact compressor dehumidifier and anti-odour air purifier: Was £129.97, now £89.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(Appliances Direct)

If cost-effectiveness is high on your checklist, this 5l option from ElectriQ could be one dehumidifier to consider. The energy-efficient model can be set to auto-switch, using the 24-hour timer, and it will switch off automatically when the water tank is full. Meanwhile, you can boost clothes-drying times, and set the perfect humidity level, thanks to the humidistat. Featuring an activated carbon filter to help remove odours, this seems like a bargain at less than £100.

Buy now

Pro Breeze 12l per day dehumidifier: Was £219.99, now £179.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Pro Breeze)

As the name suggests, this powerful Pro Breeze dehumidifier removes up to 12l of water per day, with an ultra-efficient compressor, a 24-hour on/off timer and an energy-saving auto shut-off system. The brand also states the device has sound levels of less than 38dB, meaning it operates extremely quietly, which is ideal if you need to place the dehumidifier in a high-traffic room within your home. It also features a large 2l water tank, a removable hose for continuous drainage and is easily portable, with four wheels included.

Buy now

B&Q 10l dehumidifier with handle & LED display D002A: Was £135, now £95, Diy.com

(B&Q)

This dehumidifier comes complete with a handle for easy transportation, an LED display and a washable air filter. Now, you can shop this energy-efficient appliance for £40 less. The 2l tank can extract 10l of moisture a day, which equates to around 400ml per hour. Plus, a useful automatic shut-down option means the dehumidifier will turn itself off once the tank is full.

Buy now

De’Longhi DEX214F dehumidifier: Was £264.99, now £196.98, Appliancesdirect.co.uk

(De’Longhi )

This sizeable dehumidifier has the capacity to extract 14l of moisture from the air in 24 hours, and now it comes with an equally generous discount of almost 30 per cent. The key features include a handle for easy transportation and a laundry-drying setting. Even better, though, it has a maximum noise level of 37 decibels, so you can have it on in the background without it causing too much disturbance. Designed to suit a space of 65 cubic metres, it has a 2.1l tank and weighs 11.4kg.

Buy now

Homebase 20l dehumidifier: Was £200, now £150, Homebase.co.uk

(Homebase)

This dehumidifier can extract a massive 20l of moisture per day, and its price comes with a generous £50 reduction right now. It has two speeds and four modes, while there’s a 24-hour timer and an auto shut-off function too. The integral control panel should be fairly simple to operate as well.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023?

This year, Cyber Monday 2023 lands on Monday 27 November, which is officially the last day of the Black Friday weekend. Originally Cyber Monday heavily focused on tech savings, but today you can expect to see discounts across all shopping categories.

