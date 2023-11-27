Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Cyber Monday sales are underway. The four-day shopping bonanza is the perfect time to bag a bargain on skincare, Christmas gifts, tech and more. Where high street fashion is concerned, the likes of Zara and Asos are hosting impressive sales. But for designer clothing, the Coggles Cyber Monday sale is not to be missed.

Stocking a huge range of brands from Ralph Lauren to Rains, the retailer really does have something to suit everyone. Especially the fashion lovers who have a soft spot for more luxurious labels. Think Ganni ribbed beanies, Barbour jackets and Coach handbags, to name but a few. So, you can find designer deals aplenty in the retailer’s impressive Cyber Monday bargain bucket. Or, should we say, chicly styled shelves?

Follow live: The latest Cyber Monday deals as they drop

Right now, Coggles is offering a discount of 30 per cent on a large selection of premium products. Just be sure to use the discount code “CG30” at checkout in order to receive the discount and take note that savings will end at 9am on 28 November. It seems like Christmas really has come early.

Scrolling through the endless list of stellar savings so that you don’t have to, below we’ve listed out the top Cyber Monday fashion finds worth shopping for.

Read more: What our beauty editor is shopping in Lookfantastic’s Cyber Monday sale

Veja women’s campo chrome free leather trainers: Was £140, now £98, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Falling into the Coggles Cyber Monday sale when using code “CG30”, these Axel Arigato trainers have a saving of a handy 30 per cent. The sleek navy colourway will always be a classic, slotting into almost anyone’s wardrobe, and the style can be worn for every occasion too, whether popping to the shops or having a drink in a bar.

Buy now

Ganni pillow shell baguette bag: Was £215, now £86, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Shop this chic Ganni bag for 40 per cent less and snap up a sought-after designer accessory. The on-trend baguette shape lends itself well to any outfit, whether you’re going into town or meeting friends for dinner. It has a soft water-resistant outer and a leather strap, plus you’ll find internal pockets to stash your stuff.

Buy now

Barbour heritage men’s Ashby wax jacket: Was £229, now £148.85, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

A Barbour jacket is a fail-safe fashion find, working for almost every occasion. From dog walks to drinks at the bar, this wax jacket is sure to keep you cosy, and a saving of more than £80 certainly makes it sweeter, thanks to the 35 per cent discount code “EDIT35”. The wax cotton outer means it’s sure to last a really long time, too.

Buy now

Represent mohair wool-blend jumper: Was £160, now £112, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

This mohair-wool-polyamide blend knit is sure to brighten up anyone’s wardrobe, with a gorgeous green colour that’s actually much easier to wear than you might think. The 30 per cent saving sees it drop to below £115, which, for a jumper of this quality is quite a purse-friendly price point.

Buy now

Axel Arigato men’s clean 90 leather cupsole trainers: Was £205, now £143.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Falling into the Coggles Cyber Monday sale when using code “CG30”, these Axel Arigato trainers have a saving of a handy 30 per cent. The sleek navy colourway will always be a classic, slotting into almost anyone’s wardrobe, and the style can be worn for every occasion too, whether popping to the shops or having a drink in a bar.

Buy now

Hunza G women’s square neck swim, white: Was £165, now £115.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Hunza G swimsuits are one of the most popular designs to cop right now. Said to be one-size-fits-most (UK size 6 to 16), these swimsuits are known to last an incredibly long time, no matter how your body shifts in shape. The crinkle-cut fabric is incredibly comfortable and will see you through all beach activities, whether lying on sun loungers or surfing.

Buy now

Coach women's pillow tabby bag 18: Was £395, now £276.50, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

The Coach pillow tabby bag was one of the most sought-after accessories of the year, so seeing it in the Coggles Cyber Monday sale is sure to have many a fashion fan flying to the checkout. Made from plush outer leather, it gets its pillow name from its signature fluffy shape that’s still large enough to hold a phone, keys and AirPods (which are incidentally reduced to their lowest-ever price).

Buy now

Ami x Coggles de coeur wool jumper: Was £365, now £237.25, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

For men, Ami is a brand to know and this wool jumper is sure to suit almost everyone. Crafted from heavyweight wool, it’s sure to keep you cosy, while the signature heart A logo sits on the front and adds a standout style. Just be sure to add discount code “EDIT35” at the checkout to recieve the 35 per cent saving.

Buy now

Thames and Hudson Ltd Yves Saint Laurent catwalk, the complete haute couture collections: Was £60, now £45, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

You may be surprised to learn that Coggles has plenty of homeware for sale too, and this YSL coffee book is sure to go down a treat. Now with a 25 per cent saving, the pretty pink catwalk collection is sure to brighten up any living room and make it much more chic. We’re dubbing this a great Christmas gift for those who are notoriously hard to buy for as well.

Buy now

Axel Arigato signature cotton-twill baseball cap: Was £60, now £42, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Logo-emblazoned baseball caps are an easy way to win style points. Now, at just £42, this Axel Arigato one is going to the top of our wish lists and we’re also dubbing it as a great Christmas gift for those whose names start with A.

Buy now

Sleeper party feather-trimmed crepe de chine pyjama set: Was £340, now £238, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Struggling to work out what to wear on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or any party in a home setting? Sleeper’s pretty pyjama sets are a fantastic (and very fashionable) solution. Made from viscose with a silky feel finish and hemmed with fabulous ostrich feathers, this is the perfect example of a comfortable party piece.

Buy now

Birkenstock Boston slim fit leather suede mules: Was £130, now £91, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Another fashion fan favourite this year is the Birkenstock Boston, so we’re incredibly pleased to see this pair has also received a price cut. The classic cork sole contrasts the smooth suede upper and this chestnut shade is certainly chic.

Buy now

Marant Etoile laurie wool-blend coat: Was £625, now £313.00, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Marant Etoile, by Isabel Marant, is a go-to for timeless pieces and this wool-blend design is a perfect example of why. The chic navy and beige coat features a sharp silhouette that will become the perfect final piece for any outfit. Now, with a saving of nearly 50 per cent, no discount code required, it’s a steal.

Buy now

Rains Hilo matte shell weekend bag: Was £79, now £55.30, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Rains is the perfect example of a brand that’s fashionable yet functional, and this weekend bag proves exactly why. While it may look like your everyday holdall, this bag has been crafted from the brand’s signature showerproof shell fabric, meaning your laptop, gym kit or overnight essentials will stay dry even if you’re caught in a downpour.

Buy now

Polo Ralph Lauren bear wool-blend intarsia-knit jumper: Was £449, now £291.85, Coggles.com

(Coggles)

Ralph Lauren is quite the household name and these teddy jumpers have been a bestseller for the brand. Crafted from a wool, camel hair and cashmere blend, it’s certainly a more luxurious piece of knitwear, while the suited-and-booted adorable teddy adds a preppy touch of personality. Again, as this item is a ‘winter warmer’, you can pick it up with a 35 per cent price reduction when using discount code “EDIT35” at the checkout.

Buy now

Voucher codes

For the latest offers on beauty and more, try the links below:

Looking for Cyber Monday beauty bargain? Take a look at what our beauty editor is shopping in the Lookfantastic sale.