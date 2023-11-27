The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission. Why trust us?
Coggles Cyber Monday sale 2023: Best deals on Ganni, Ralph Lauren, Coach and more
Fashion fans, rejoice, as there’s plenty of luxurious labels in this stellar sale
The Cyber Monday sales are underway. The four-day shopping bonanza is the perfect time to bag a bargain on skincare, Christmas gifts, tech and more. Where high street fashion is concerned, the likes of Zara and Asos are hosting impressive sales. But for designer clothing, the Coggles Cyber Monday sale is not to be missed.
Stocking a huge range of brands from Ralph Lauren to Rains, the retailer really does have something to suit everyone. Especially the fashion lovers who have a soft spot for more luxurious labels. Think Ganni ribbed beanies, Barbour jackets and Coach handbags, to name but a few. So, you can find designer deals aplenty in the retailer’s impressive Cyber Monday bargain bucket. Or, should we say, chicly styled shelves?
Right now, Coggles is offering a discount of 30 per cent on a large selection of premium products. Just be sure to use the discount code “CG30” at checkout in order to receive the discount and take note that savings will end at 9am on 28 November. It seems like Christmas really has come early.
Scrolling through the endless list of stellar savings so that you don’t have to, below we’ve listed out the top Cyber Monday fashion finds worth shopping for.
Veja women’s campo chrome free leather trainers: Was £140, now £98, Coggles.com
Ganni pillow shell baguette bag: Was £215, now £86, Coggles.com
Shop this chic Ganni bag for 40 per cent less and snap up a sought-after designer accessory. The on-trend baguette shape lends itself well to any outfit, whether you’re going into town or meeting friends for dinner. It has a soft water-resistant outer and a leather strap, plus you’ll find internal pockets to stash your stuff.
Barbour heritage men’s Ashby wax jacket: Was £229, now £148.85, Coggles.com
A Barbour jacket is a fail-safe fashion find, working for almost every occasion. From dog walks to drinks at the bar, this wax jacket is sure to keep you cosy, and a saving of more than £80 certainly makes it sweeter, thanks to the 35 per cent discount code “EDIT35”. The wax cotton outer means it’s sure to last a really long time, too.
Represent mohair wool-blend jumper: Was £160, now £112, Coggles.com
This mohair-wool-polyamide blend knit is sure to brighten up anyone’s wardrobe, with a gorgeous green colour that’s actually much easier to wear than you might think. The 30 per cent saving sees it drop to below £115, which, for a jumper of this quality is quite a purse-friendly price point.
Axel Arigato men’s clean 90 leather cupsole trainers: Was £205, now £143.50, Coggles.com
Falling into the Coggles Cyber Monday sale when using code “CG30”, these Axel Arigato trainers have a saving of a handy 30 per cent. The sleek navy colourway will always be a classic, slotting into almost anyone’s wardrobe, and the style can be worn for every occasion too, whether popping to the shops or having a drink in a bar.
Hunza G women’s square neck swim, white: Was £165, now £115.50, Coggles.com
Hunza G swimsuits are one of the most popular designs to cop right now. Said to be one-size-fits-most (UK size 6 to 16), these swimsuits are known to last an incredibly long time, no matter how your body shifts in shape. The crinkle-cut fabric is incredibly comfortable and will see you through all beach activities, whether lying on sun loungers or surfing.
Coach women's pillow tabby bag 18: Was £395, now £276.50, Coggles.com
The Coach pillow tabby bag was one of the most sought-after accessories of the year, so seeing it in the Coggles Cyber Monday sale is sure to have many a fashion fan flying to the checkout. Made from plush outer leather, it gets its pillow name from its signature fluffy shape that’s still large enough to hold a phone, keys and AirPods (which are incidentally reduced to their lowest-ever price).
Ami x Coggles de coeur wool jumper: Was £365, now £237.25, Coggles.com
For men, Ami is a brand to know and this wool jumper is sure to suit almost everyone. Crafted from heavyweight wool, it’s sure to keep you cosy, while the signature heart A logo sits on the front and adds a standout style. Just be sure to add discount code “EDIT35” at the checkout to recieve the 35 per cent saving.
Thames and Hudson Ltd Yves Saint Laurent catwalk, the complete haute couture collections: Was £60, now £45, Coggles.com
You may be surprised to learn that Coggles has plenty of homeware for sale too, and this YSL coffee book is sure to go down a treat. Now with a 25 per cent saving, the pretty pink catwalk collection is sure to brighten up any living room and make it much more chic. We’re dubbing this a great Christmas gift for those who are notoriously hard to buy for as well.
Axel Arigato signature cotton-twill baseball cap: Was £60, now £42, Coggles.com
Logo-emblazoned baseball caps are an easy way to win style points. Now, at just £42, this Axel Arigato one is going to the top of our wish lists and we’re also dubbing it as a great Christmas gift for those whose names start with A.
Sleeper party feather-trimmed crepe de chine pyjama set: Was £340, now £238, Coggles.com
Struggling to work out what to wear on Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve or any party in a home setting? Sleeper’s pretty pyjama sets are a fantastic (and very fashionable) solution. Made from viscose with a silky feel finish and hemmed with fabulous ostrich feathers, this is the perfect example of a comfortable party piece.
Birkenstock Boston slim fit leather suede mules: Was £130, now £91, Coggles.com
Another fashion fan favourite this year is the Birkenstock Boston, so we’re incredibly pleased to see this pair has also received a price cut. The classic cork sole contrasts the smooth suede upper and this chestnut shade is certainly chic.
Marant Etoile laurie wool-blend coat: Was £625, now £313.00, Coggles.com
Marant Etoile, by Isabel Marant, is a go-to for timeless pieces and this wool-blend design is a perfect example of why. The chic navy and beige coat features a sharp silhouette that will become the perfect final piece for any outfit. Now, with a saving of nearly 50 per cent, no discount code required, it’s a steal.
Rains Hilo matte shell weekend bag: Was £79, now £55.30, Coggles.com
Rains is the perfect example of a brand that’s fashionable yet functional, and this weekend bag proves exactly why. While it may look like your everyday holdall, this bag has been crafted from the brand’s signature showerproof shell fabric, meaning your laptop, gym kit or overnight essentials will stay dry even if you’re caught in a downpour.
Polo Ralph Lauren bear wool-blend intarsia-knit jumper: Was £449, now £291.85, Coggles.com
Ralph Lauren is quite the household name and these teddy jumpers have been a bestseller for the brand. Crafted from a wool, camel hair and cashmere blend, it’s certainly a more luxurious piece of knitwear, while the suited-and-booted adorable teddy adds a preppy touch of personality. Again, as this item is a ‘winter warmer’, you can pick it up with a 35 per cent price reduction when using discount code “EDIT35” at the checkout.
