Dunelm’s Cyber Monday sale has finally landed. This sales bonanza, which sees discounts on everything from tech and laptops to beauty and fashion, is the Black Friday weekend finale and a great opportunity to bag some last minute bargains.

As always, a host of big-name brands and retailers are taking part, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, Boots and Very with huge savings on gaming, tech and more. But, for homebodies at least, Dunelm may just top them all.

The retailer is a one-stop shop for all things home-related, from furniture and home décor to bedding, dinnerware, lighting and even home appliances. So, whether you’re looking to makeover your bedroom, kit out your kitchen with a new air fryer or simply stock up on household essentials, Dunelm’s Cyber Monday sale has got every space covered.

Keep scrolling for all of the best deals available at the retailer and prepare to give your home a revamp ahead of Christmas.

Best Dunelm Cyber Monday deals for 2023

Salter 7.6l dual air fryer: Was £140, now £98, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

If you’re yet to jump on the air fryer bandwagon, now is your chance, as there’s a whopping 30 per cent off this model from Salter. Designed with two baskets, which have a combined capacity of 7.6l, it allows you to cook two different dishes concurrently, saving you time and effort. It also has a digital display and a scheduled start time feature that allows you to plan your meals in advance.

Dunelm Xander ochre pop clic clac sofa bed: Was £329, now £230.30, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Got guests descending for Christmas but not sure where you’re going to stash them? Dunelm’s handily discounted this cheery clic-clac sofa bed by 30 per cent. Wide enough to seat three people, the sofa easily transforms into a double bed, by lowering flat the backrest. The sunny ochre shade should help banish those winter blues, too.

Dunelm peyton emerald eyelet curtains: Was £185, now £92.50, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

These beautiful deep green curtains would make a sophisticated and stylish addition to any home this season. With a luxurious cotton velvet finish and full lining to provide both privacy and insulation all year round, these curtains are a steal at 50 per cent off.

Silentnight medium firm 1200 pocket mattress, double: Was £449, now £314.30, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

If your mattress could do with an upgrade, Cyber Monday is a great time to invest in a new one. This model from Silentnight is designed with an innovative spring system that the brand claims helps to provide luxury comfort and tailored support. It also has a soft cushioning layer and is finished with a knit cover. If all that doesn’t sound tempting enough, there’s currently 30 per cent off all sizes, including single, double, king and super king.

Elements Freja drinks trolley: Was £69, now £34.50, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

The festive season is almost upon us, which is as good an excuse as any to invest in a drinks trolley – especially one that’s half-price. The trolley is available in white or black, and it comes with two shelves that provide ample space for everything you need to serve drinks, including glassware and your favourite bottles of booze.

Dunelm linford check cushion: Was £14, now £9.80, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Spruce up your interiors with this stylish cushion, which comes in a choice of green, blue or purple. Featuring a bold gingham check print, it’s finished with a trendy frilled edge that promises to add a touch of Cottage-core charm to any room. Even better, it’s machine washable for added convenience.

Dunelm Iris sherpa rocking chair: Was £169, now £118.30, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

This Scandi-inspired rocking chair would make a great addition to any living room or nursery. Designed with comfort in mind, it is upholstered in a soft boucle fabric and even comes with a removable seat, making it easy to clean. The chair is available in a choice of ivory or blue and sits on a black metal frame with wooden rocking legs.

Dunelm Delphi grey small sideboard: Was £279, now £195.30, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

Give any room in your home an instant update by adding this stylish sideboard, which currently has 30 per cent off. Finished in a light grey ash veneer, it has a natural wood grain and features an intricately carved pattern with mirrored fronts that help to brighten your living space. Inside, you’ll find two fixed and two adjustable shelves, which give you plenty of storage space.

Dunelm metro dome matt kettle: Was £40, now £28, Dunelm.co.uk

(Dunelm)

If your kettle could do with an upgrade, look no further than this stylish model, which promises to make a statement in your kitchen. With a vintage-inspired design, it has a matte finish, 1.7l capacity and practical internal cup markers that indicate how much water you need to make a hot cuppa. Timeless and now even more affordable, it comes in a choice of black or cream.

Dunelm fuse recycled rug, pink: Was £159, now £111.30, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Dunelm is offering a generous 30 per cent off selected rugs, rugs like this beautiful one made from recycled space-dyed polyester. The material is soft to the touch and gives the look of a natural fibre rug at a more affordable price, but it is also available in taupe, natural, charcoal and blue.

Dunelm Hattie velvet pet bed: Was £69, now £48.30, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

Cyber Monday is for our four-legged friends, too. Pamper your pooch with this luxurious pet bed, which is simple yet stylish, and is likely to fit in seamlessly with your decor. With this 30 per cent off deal, you can treat your favourite family member, and save yourself some pennies at the same time.

Chalkboard slow cooker: Was £20, now £14, Dunelm.com

(Dunelm)

This appliance will soon become your go-to for easy yet satisfying weeknight dinners. Featuring a 3l capacity, three heat settings and a removable ceramic bowl for easy clean-up, the device keeps cooking simple. Plus, we can’t get over how cute and handy the chalkboard exterior is – perfect for leaving your family messages or instructions for that night’s meal.

How long does Black Friday last?

This year’s Black Friday sale kicked off on Friday 24 November and will continue through to Cyber Monday, which lands on Monday 27 November. However, many retailers started dropping prices earlier in the month.

When did Dunelm launch their Black Friday deals?

Dunelm launched its Black Friday sale on Saturday 18 November, when it also revealed offers will run until Monday 27 November.

What were the best Dunelm Black Friday deals last year?

In 2022, Dunelm had savings of up to 50 per cent across a range of categories, including furniture, home décor, bedding, curtains, kitchen appliances, paint and wallpaper. As well as its own-brand products, the retailer also offered deals on brands such as Russell Hobbs, Dualit, Brabantia, KitchenAid and more.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

