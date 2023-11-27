Best Ninja Cyber Monday deals, from air fryers to blenders

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The annual Black Friday shopping extravaganza might be over, but there’s still time to bag a bargain thanks to the Cyber Monday sale. The likes of Coggles, Lookfantastic, MyProtein, Cult Beauty, John Lewis and Amazon all have impressive offers – but, as home appliance devotees, our sights are firmly set on Ninja’s Cyber Monday sale.

Ninja’s most popular appliances have been reduced at all the big-name retailers, including Amazon, Very, Argos, John Lewis & Partners and Currys. So far, we’ve spotted that there are savings to be had on the speedi and foodi air fryer models, as well as blenders, which will help you create nutritious smoothies in seconds.

The annual sale event only runs for a few more hours – as this is the Black Friday weekend’s final day– so to save disappointment, snap up the best Ninja Cyber Monday deals while you can. Keep scrolling for our handpicked selection of the top offers on the brand’s best appliances, including, of course, its air fryers.

Read more: The best beginner protein powder to buy this Cyber Monday

Best Ninja Cyber Monday deals

Ninja air fryer AF100UK: Was £149.99, now £79.99, Currys.co.uk

(Ninja)

It may look small but this powerful Ninja air fryer promises to make cooking meals 50 per cent faster than conventional fan ovens. It featured in our round-up of the best air fryers, and, now, you can save a whopping £70, with this Cyber Monday deal. The appliance comes complete with a 3.8l basket, and there are four cooking functions to handle the culinary tasks of air frying, dehydrating, roasting and reheating. Even better, all removable parts are dishwasher-safe, so cleaning the air fryer is just as speedy as using it to cook meals.

Buy now

Ninja speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer ON400UK: Was £249.99, now £138, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

Ninja’s speedi 10-in-1 rapid cooker and air fryer launched earlier this year and you can now save almost £100 on this recent model. As the name suggests, it offers 10 cooking functions in one, including steam, bake, grill, roast and dehydrate. It comes complete with a sizeable 5.7l cooking pot, plus a cook and crisp tray. Whether you’re looking to steam some veg, bake a cake, slow-cook a casserole or grill some fish or chicken, this versatile Ninja device fulfils a plethora of culinary purposes.

Buy now

Ninja creami ice cream and frozen dessert maker, 5 tub bundle: Was £216.98, now £189.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Ninja)

You can now jump on the sweet treat trend of the summer for almost £30 less, as Ninja’s beloved creami ice cream maker has been reduced to less than £200. The on-sale exclusive bundle comes with everything you need, including two additional tubs to store even more frozen goodness. Featuring seven programs, you can choose whether to make ice cream, gelato, sorbet, a smoothie bowl, light ice cream or milkshakes and our reviewer said it’s “the quickest” of the ice cream makers that they tested.

Buy now

Ninja foodi dual zone air fryer AF300UK: Was £219.99, now £149, Very.co.uk

(Ninja)

You can now save a sizzling £70 on Ninja’s foodi air fryer, taking its price down to less than £150. The dual zone device has two separate drawers for using different cooking methods at the same time, and the 7.6l capacity can cater for up to eight people. Its six functions include roast, bake, air fry, dehydrate and reheat, so there’s culinary versatility whatever you fancy making. If that’s a roast dinner, each drawer has room for a 1.6kg chicken.

We included the similar AF400UK model in our best air fryers review round-up, where our writer said: “It’s easy to use with simple press buttons on the top and you can tailor the temperature and time for each drawer too.”

Buy now

Ninja foodi max 9-in-1 multi cooker: Was £249.99, now £198, Amazon.co.uk

(Ninja)

Tuck into this 21 per cent saving on a versatile multi-cooker that covers a plethora of culinary purposes. It has a 7.5l cooking pot that can be popped in the dishwasher for easy cleaning, and a 4.7l basket for whipping up crispy chips. Thanks to the nine functions, it can pressure cook, grill, dehydrate, bake and steam, so this multi-tasking device will cover most cooking bases.

We’ve reviewed this exact model, and our tester said they “had great results using the Ninja foodi max”, adding that they “loved the fact the air fryer lid was attached to the base of the machine.”

Buy now

Ninja zerostick classic 5-piece pan set: Was £139.99, now £83.99, Ninjakitchen.co.uk

(Amazon)

Cook up a storm with this five-piece pan set, which currently comes with a tasty £56 discount. Included within the multi-buy bundle are saucepans with tempered glass lids in 16cm, 18cm and 20cm sizes, as well as 20cm and 24cm frying pans. The pans are dishwasher-safe and scratch-resistant, while the set also offers shopping peace of mind, thanks to an impressive 10-year guarantee.

Buy now

Ninja 3-in-1 food processor & blender: Was £199.99, now £149, Very.co.uk

(Amazon)

This multi-tasking appliance has five automatic programs and now comes with a smooth 25 per cent saving. Key components include a 1.8l food processor bowl, 700ml cup with lid, chopping blade and dough tool. It has a powerful 1,200W motor for blitzing fruit, vegetables and other ingredients, and the parts are dishwasher-safe too.

Buy now

Ninja food processor: Was £99.99, now £70, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

Chop, puree, slice and mix with this single food processor from Ninja. Reduced by 30 per cent on Amazon, Cyber Monday is the perfect time to pick up those extra kitchen appliances you might want to invest in – and this food processor features three manual speeds, a 2.1l bowl plus interchangeable chopping, slicing and dough blades. Whether you’re making burgers or salads; homemade dough or dessert, this appliance will be at your service.

Buy now

Ninja woodfire electric outdoor BBQ grill, smoker and air fryer: Was £429.99, now £235, Amazon.co.uk

(Amazon)

This incredibly versatile appliance will have you experimenting with new and creative recipes. With a whopping seven outdoor cooking functions, you can grill, smoke, air fry, roast, bake, reheat and dehydrate to your heart’s content – plus there’s currently 48 per cent off at Amazon. Built to be weather-resistant, this set comes with everything you’ll need to make those outdoorsy foodie dreams come true.

Buy now

Ninja foodi two-in-one hand blender and mixer: Was £99.99, now £78, Ninja,co.uk

(Ninja)

This handy device will become a kitchen go-to, thanks to its ability to both mix gently and blend powerfully. Whip up everything from cakes to soups, using the easy-to-swap detachable heads, and adjustable speed settings. The gizmo is so smart, it can recognise which head is attached and recommend an optimal speed setting accordingly. It’s also touted as being easy to clean and dishwasher-safe, making meal prep a breeze.

Buy now

When is Cyber Monday 2023 in the UK?

Cyber Monday refers to the Monday after the US holiday Thanksgiving. While, last year, the Black Friday sales started on 25 November, this year, they’ll be kicking off on 24 November, which means Cyber Monday will fall on 27 November.

Where to find the best Cyber Monday deals on Ninja products

The first port of call for all Ninja’s best Cyber Monday deals is the brand’s own website. All appliances bought directly from Ninja come with a two-year guarantee, for peace of mind.

It’s also worth keeping an eye on the websites of retailers such as Amazon, Very, Currys, Boots and Argos, for even more price reductions. If you make a wish list of products you’d like, you can compare prices across different retailers.

Voucher codes

For the latest home appliance discounts and more offers, try the links below:

Want more bargains? Check out our guide to the John Lewis Cyber Monday sale