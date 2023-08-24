Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Since becoming the go-to gadget in our kitchens – with the ability to make foods extra crispy, with little to no oil – air fryers have become more and more advanced, packing in extra cooking functions and presets that go well beyond air frying, whether it’s baking functions for cakes or toasting nuts and reheating leftovers.

The Tefal easy fry 9-in-1 air fryer oven, grill and rotisserie is one such kitchen appliance boasting multiple cooking functions. It’s also helpfully capacious for larger households – we’re talking 11l, which should be roomy enough for eight portions.

Investing in leading brands such as Tefal, Ninja and Phillips is undoubtedly expensive but, luckily, there’s a price cut of more than £90 to be had on Tefal’s air fryer – that’s a saving of almost 45 per cent – a deal that is even better than it was during the Amazon Spring sale earlier this year.

Seasoned deal hunters will know this wasn’t the only sale of the year for Amazon – its flagship event, the Amazon Prime Day sale, took place in July, and the retailer has just announced it’ll be holding another Prime Day event in October, when we expect there to be plenty more kitchen appliance price cuts.

To decide whether the retailer’s deal on Tefal’s air fryer is worth nabbing now, here’s everything you need to know about its functions, which include a rotisserie spike for cooking an entire rotisserie chicken.

Tefal easyfry 9-in-1 air fryer oven, grill and rotisserie: Was £219.99, now £​​126.40, Amazon.co.uk

While we at IndyBest haven’t tested the easyfry 9-in-1 air fryer oven, grill and rotisserie, it certainly appears to be an all-singing, all-dancing appliance that will have you covered for a wide range of cooking methods.

From ​​baking cakes to dehydrating fruit and toasting nuts, it seems able to complete almost any culinary task. It even houses a rotisserie spike to cook an entire chicken in less than an hour. Meanwhile, the grill plate, which is said to take on everything from steaks and skewers to corn on the cob, is billed as being able to create barbecue-esque meals that look like the real deal.

Without needing to turn on your traditional kitchen oven for all this, you should be able to rustle up dinners much more quickly while saving up to 70 per cent on energy costs. The air fryer’s viewing window should make it easier to keep an eye on your food as it cooks, while the roomy 11l capacity sounds ideal for serving up meals for larger households, with enough space to whip up eight portions, all in one go.

