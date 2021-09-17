The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
iPhone 13 pre order deals - live: Where to get the best prices on Apple’s new pro, pro max and mini
iPhone 13 pre-order starts at 1pm today – here are the deals as they drop
Today’s the day – UK pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 13, plus its pro, pro max and mini models, open at 1pm on Friday 17 September, and we’re here following live to help you get the very best deals on your new handset.
Rumours of the iPhone 13 have been on the horizon for a while, and we finally got confirmation at the Apple showcase on 14 September, where the brand unveiled four new versions of its ever-popular device – a classic iPhone 13, a new diminutive iPhone 13 mini (with a 5.4″ display), an iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. Now we have a fixed date for ordering, the actual release date when your order will ship (24 September), and the price (starting from £679), we can finally get excited about getting our hands on one.
There are pros and cons to each of the new offerings – for instance, the high-end iPhone pro and pro max iphone 13 pro offer power in the form of performance, while the iPhone 13 itself has a wider range of aesthetically pleasing hues (including a new pink shade that’s like to sell out, based on current search trends).
Whether you’re looking for a contract or a handset, if you’re ready to leave your iPhone 12 behind and upgrade to the shiny new iPhone 13 (or one of its variations) as soon as it goes on sale, you’re in the right place.
Keep scrolling to learn more about when the iPhone launches, how much it costs, or the best deals available as they come in.
As well as Apple, the iPhone 13 will also be available from:
O2 reveal their iPhone 13 deals
O2’s deals have dropped, but it looks like a lot of you are in search of the iPhone 13, as the website is crashing intermittently for us. If you know this is the network for you and do manage to break though, here’s some of the best deals we’ve spotted, all of which have pleasingly low upfront costs:
iPhone 13 with 150GB data, unlimited minutes and texts – 36 month contract £30 upfront, £48.98 per month Buy now
iPhone 13 pro with unlimited data, minutes and texts – 36 month contract £30 upfront, £60.50 per month Buy now
iPhone 13 mini with 150GB data, unlimited minutes and texts – 36 month contract £20 upfront, £46.49 per month Buy now
iPhone pro max with unlimited data, unlimited minutes and texts £30 upfront, £63.50 per month Buy now
Amazon iPhone 13 deals
Want a handset rather than a contract? Amazon has got availability in all four iPhones, in all of those enticing colours. The prices below are for 128GB storage, so if you want more space, they do go up accordingly:
Three offering six months at half price
Customers can now pre-order from Three, for the 24 September release.
Three has a full range of deals available and the following prices are based on a 24-month contract with unlimited minutes.
On the unlimited and 1GB plans you can get the first six months at half price.
The iPhone 13 pro with 128 GB memory and unlimited data has a £49 upfront cost, then six months at £35 per month and £70 thereafter.
The iPhone 13 pro with 128 GB memory and 1GB of data is £49 upfront, with £29 for six months then £58 after that.
The iPhone 13 pro max with 128GB memory and unlimited data is £37 for first six months, goes up to £74.
The cheaper options are the iPhone 13 and the 13 mini with a £29 upfront cost for all, and then prices starting at £22 for the first six months and going up to £44 (mini with 1GB data and 128GB memory).
iPhone 13 pre-order is now live
And they’re off! You can now officially pre-order your iPhone 13, or its mini, pro or pro max equivalent from all of the biggest high street names. We’ll be posting the best deals throughout the afternoon as we find them, but here’s where to browse the full selection of options from the following names, if you already know which network or provider you’re after:
Once you’ve placed your pre-order, your new phone should be shipped to you next Friday 24 September, so you won’t have long to wait.
iPhone 13 at Mobile Phones Direct
Online retailer Mobile Phones Direct – part of the AO family – will also be revealing its iPhone 13 deals shortly.
At present you can only sign up with your email to register your interest, as we’re still just about in the pre pre-order period (try saying that three times quickly). But the page to do so promises exclusive email only discounts on your new contract, so it would appear that it’s worth being on the list...
Vodafone iPhone 13 deals
Vodafone is one of the networks offering the iPhone 13 pre-order at 1pm today.
When you sign up for a pay-monthly phone at Vodafone you get a trade-in guarantee, flexible phone contract length and upgrade options from the 12-month mark.
On sim-only deals currently the cheapest plan, “Unlimited Lite” is £11 for the first six months (was £22 per month), which offers unlimited data and unlimited minutes and texts, and a maximum download speed of 2Mbps.
When does pre-order drop?
The chance to pre-order your new iPhone 13 will happen at 1pm today, so in 45 minutes.
The following retailers are all open for registering your interest, and of course the Apple website itself.
If you order now you won’t get your iPhone dispatched till this time next week on Friday 24 September when the release happens.
Other websites, like John Lewis are not taking pre-orders but do have the iPhone 13 already listed on site ready to buy next week on the release date.
iPhone 13 at John Lewis
Unlike phone carriers and networks, John Lewis isn’t giving customers the option to pre-register for the launch but has got the iPhone 13 listed on its website now for sale on 24 September.
This is the same release date that the pre-order will be shipped.
John Lewis appears to have all four models of the iPhone 13, including the pro, pro max, the mini and the standard iPhone 13.
These are at the range of price points provided by Apple, ranging from £679 to £1,549 at the highest end.
It also has the pink option available, which already appears to be in high demand.
Register your interest with Carphone Warehouse now
Although the pre-order officially doesn’t launch until 1pm, which is in about 75 minutes time, you can register your details with Carphone Warehouse now.
That includes sharing your name, email, phone number — and then Carphone Warehouse be in touch when the drop happens.
iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 pro?
The Apple tagline for the iPhone 13 pro is “more pro than ever before” and is “pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in a smartphone”.
Apple says the pro features: “The most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone; Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion; a massive leap in battery life; A15 Bionic, the fastest chip in a smartphone; an advanced 5G experience; and so much more”.
Read our review of the iPhone 12 versus the iPhone 12 Pro to get an idea of how the models usually compare.
Of course the price tag varies too with the iPhone 13 starting at £679 and the iPhone 13 pro starting at £949.
