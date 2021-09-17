Happy launch day – we’re here to help you find the best price (The Independent)

Today’s the day – UK pre-orders for the Apple iPhone 13, plus its pro, pro max and mini models, open at 1pm on Friday 17 September, and we’re here following live to help you get the very best deals on your new handset.

Rumours of the iPhone 13 have been on the horizon for a while, and we finally got confirmation at the Apple showcase on 14 September, where the brand unveiled four new versions of its ever-popular device – a classic iPhone 13, a new diminutive iPhone 13 mini (with a 5.4″ display), an iPhone 13 pro and iPhone 13 pro max. Now we have a fixed date for ordering, the actual release date when your order will ship (24 September), and the price (starting from £679), we can finally get excited about getting our hands on one.

There are pros and cons to each of the new offerings – for instance, the high-end iPhone pro and pro max iphone 13 pro offer power in the form of performance, while the iPhone 13 itself has a wider range of aesthetically pleasing hues (including a new pink shade that’s like to sell out, based on current search trends).

Whether you’re looking for a contract or a handset, if you’re ready to leave your iPhone 12 behind and upgrade to the shiny new iPhone 13 (or one of its variations) as soon as it goes on sale, you’re in the right place.

Keep scrolling to learn more about when the iPhone launches, how much it costs, or the best deals available as they come in.

Read more:

As well as Apple, the iPhone 13 will also be available from:

