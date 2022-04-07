The dog-friendly Easter eggs that are paw-lickin’ good

Helping put a spring in our step, the Easter celebrations are almost upon us with this year’s bank holiday weekend falling on 15-18 April.

The festive period is a time for food, family and of course, chocolate eggs. Whether you’re shopping for a vegan, the kids or are looking for a nut-free or luxury adult treat, we’ve rounded up the crème de la crème of each category ahead of the occasion. But what about the furry friends in the family?

If you’re wanting to engage your dog in the festivities too, plenty of brand’s offer tasty – and most importantly, safe – Easter treats for your pup to enjoy.

Made using carob, a dog-friendly alternative to chocolate, more and more paw-lickin’ good eggs are lining the shelves each year. And best of all, the choc substitute is packed full of nutrients.

Never wanting to neglect the dogs, we’ve rounded up the best canine-friendly Easter eggs so that they can join in on the cracking fun, too.

Pets at Home Woofy Easter carob dog Easter egg: £3, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home )

Suitable for all adult dogs, Pets at Home’s woofy Easter egg is made from the pup-friendly chocolate alternative, carob. The safe substitute can be part of a dog’s balanced diet if broken down into bite size pieces. Ideal for letting them tuck into a seasonal snack alongside the rest of the family.

Buy now

Hatchwells Easter egg for dogs: £13.99, Amazon.co.uk

(Hatchwells)

Free from chocolate, wheat and gluten (all of which can be bad for pups), this carob based egg is aimed toward adult dogs. The 60g egg looks just like the real deal, helping engage your pooch in the Easter fun.

Buy now

Pets at Home yappy Easter carob puppy and small dog egg: £2, Petsathome.com

(Pets at Home )

Another egg from Pets at Home’s Easter range for dogs, this Easter egg is designed for puppies more than three months old and small dogs. Encased in striking green foil, the 50g egg is made from carob and it’s recommended that you break it into bite size pieces before feeding.

Buy now

Hatchwells Easter egg for puppies: £3.69, Fossfeeds.com

(Hatchwells )

Also aimed toward your young pups, Hatchwells’ 40g Easter carob egg is tasty, safe and healthy if fed in small quantities. With added calcium and non-hydrogenated fats, it’s the perfect seasonal treat for growing pups.

Buy now

Rosewood Easter egg for dogs: £2, Jollyes.co.uk

(Rosewood )

Free from chocolate, there’s added nutrients in Rosewood’s Easter eggs for dogs thanks to the combination of carob and fibres. Great for dogs with sensitive tummies, the treats are also wheat and gluten-free. Weighing 45g, promote healthy digestion by breaking up the egg before feeding. Available to buy for £2, you can’t go wrong.

Buy now

