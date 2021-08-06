With England making it into the final of Euro 2020, just missing out on securing victory over Italy, it’s been a big summer for football fans. Now, the gamers among us can rejoice as Fifa 22 – the latest instalment of EA Sport’s popular franchise – finally has a launch date and you can pre-order it right now.

EA dropped the good news and the official reveal trailer just hours ahead of the Euros final in July, while also confirming a number of new gameplay features – including “HyperMotion” technology, described by the EA as “the biggest animation refresh in Fifa history”. The trailer also announced highly-anticipated updates such as player “humanisation”, composed ball control, new attacking tactics, a goalkeeper rewrite and much more.

Paris Saint-Germain and France player Kylian Mbappé graces the game’s cover for the second year running, and EA has also released the first few names of the “ultimate team” roster. Boasting more than 17,000 players across 700 teams, 90 stadiums to play in and more than 30 league tables, gamers can participate in competitions including the UEFA Champions League, the UEFA Europa League and the Premier League.

“Each player experiences Fifa in their own way, but on-pitch gameplay is the unifying constant, so we’re excited to offer deep innovation there,” said Nick Wlodyka, the general manager of EA Sports Fifa.

With the game set to be bigger and more realistic than ever before, we’ve got you covered with all the details you need about Fifa 22, including its official release date and how to pre-order both editions of the game.

When is ‘Fifa 22’ coming out?

The game is set for worldwide release on 1 October for PlayStation 5, Xbox, Steam, Stadia, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. However, the date users can actually play the game differs depending on which edition of Fifa 22 you are planning on purchasing.

How to pre-order ‘Fifa 22’

(EA)

For the first time since the launch of Fifa 15, there are only two editions available – the standard edition and the ultimate edition. If you pre-order the latter, you can start playing the game from Monday 27 September. Pre-ordering the standard edition of Fifa 22 means you’ll be able to play from its worldwide release date on 1 October.

You can pre-order both the standard and ultimate editions of Fifa 22 right now by visiting the EA website, and the editions are also available on Amazon (from £54.99, Amazon.co.uk), Game (from £64.99, Game.co.uk), Very (from £54.99, Very.co.uk) and GameByte (from £54.95, Gamebyte.com).

Another deciding factor between ordering the standard or the ultimate edition is that on PS4 or Xbox One, you’ll be unable to upgrade to the next-gen version of the game for free with the standard edition.

While the standard edition is around £59.99, the Fifa 22 ultimate edition is around £89.99 on all platforms. It includes added bonuses such as 4,600 Fifa points.

‘Fifa 22’ career mode

After years of pressure from fans, EA has introduced new gameplay into Fifa’s career mode, allowing you to create your own club, manage your team, customise kits, stadiums and more.

These player-created clubs will be available in manager mode and can participate in any of the game’s leagues, with your curated club replacing an existing club. Start by creating a name, choosing a preset nickname and assigning a rival club. You’ll be able to customise your home and away kits as well as your crest, pitch patterns, net shapes, walkout music and crowd chants.

This isn’t the only change to the game’s career mode, with other updates including being able to come on as a sub, a manager rating system, match objectives and player growth.

‘Fifa 22’ HyperMotion technology

One of the most highly-anticipated updates to Fifa is its new “HyperMotion” technology, which is exclusive to PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S and Stadia. To achieve it, EA used motion capture on 22 professional players and combined this with a machine-learning algorithm that created more realism in the player’s in-game movements and reactions.

