Despite the supply and demand issues that have plagued the Xbox series X since its launch, what there isn’t a shortage of is people wanting to get hold of its branded tech.

Case in point: the hype around Microsoft’s all-new mini fridge, designed to look just like the next-gen console.

For the uninitiated, like all good things, it started with a meme. When the Xbox series X was first showcased in 2019 gamers joked and likened the design of to a mini fridge.

But the final clincher was during a Twitter-based battle of the brands between two unlikely contestants: Skittles and Microsoft. With the tech giant taking the crown and vowing to create the Xbox series X mini fridge.

Launching just in time for Christmas, the fun Xbox series X tie-in is available to pre-order from 2pm on 19 October. Read on for everything there is to know.

Xbox series X mini fridge: £89.99, Game.co.uk

Pre-order from 19 October, launch in December 2021 Size/dimensions: 18in x 9in x 9in (exterior), 13.2in x 6.8in x 6.8in (interior)

18in x 9in x 9in (exterior), 13.2in x 6.8in x 6.8in (interior) Where to buy in the UK: Game.co.uk

Gamers rejoice if you’ve not managed to get hold of the Xbox series X, you can now get a mini fridge in the same design to fill the void.

Price of the Xbox series X mini fridge

The mini fridge costs £89.99, making it a great Christmas gift for the gamer in your life.

How to pre-order and launch date

For those in the UK, the mini fridge will be available to pre-order at Game from 19 October at around 2pm. But, like most things Xbox related, you will have to wait a little while to get your hands on it. While the exact launch date is yet to be announced, Microsoft has confirmed it’ll be in December – we’ll keep you posted, of course.

What size is the Xbox series X mini fridge?

Owing to it being a mini fridge, it has a compact design. The exterior is 18in x 9in x 9in, while the interior is 13.2in x 6.8in x 6.8in.

Unsure how much this will hold? Well, according to Microsoft, this equates to 12 cans. It also features two shelves in the door for keeping your snacks cool (maybe even take pity on Skittles and keep them in there).

Design

The tech giant has paid homage to its Xbox branding – the exterior of the mini fridge is a sleek black, while the interior is its signature contrasting green.

As you’d expect from the makers of the Xbox series X, it has a range of snazzy features, including a USB port on the front meaning you can charge your phone while you chill your beers. Similarly, if you’re on the move, it comes with a DC power adapter so it can work in the car.

