The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X stock news - live: EE and Argos restocks continue into 25 January
We’re bringing you live Xbox stock alerts from Smyths, Amazon, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X bundle is still available in some Argos stores and for EE customers. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X launched more than a year ago, but production bottlenecks caused by an industry-wide shortage of microchips has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since release.
At the tail end of 2021, UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet surging consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. Things have slowed down again in January, but look hard enough and you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly pops up in stock.
When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: Out of stock
- Currys: Out of stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: Xbox All Access available
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
You can play Xbox games on your laptop
You don’t actually need an Xbox series X to play Xbox series X games, just a fast enough internet connection and a compatible streaming device.
Xbox Cloud Gaming streams games from Microsoft’s servers to your console, laptop or phone, via your internet browser or the Xbox app. How does cloud gaming work? Well it’s basically like being on a Zoom call with a game that you’re controlling, meaning you can jump into new games at the push of a button rather than waiting around for an installation.
Cloud gaming requires a membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate (£32.99, Argos.co.uk), which unlocks on-demand access to more than 100 games. Thankfully, decent laptops are much easier to find than the Xbox series X. If you’re thinking of upgrading, check out our list of the best laptops in 2021.
How to find an Xbox series X at an Argos near you
Argos has restocked the Xbox series X for click and collect in local stores up and down the country. We’re seeing consoles at our nearest stores in Kingston upon Thames, so enter your postcode or a postcode near you to check the availability in nearby Argos branches.
The best way to buy an Xbox series X from Argos is through the app. Add the console to your wish list, which lets you slip the Xbox into your basket in advance for a speedy checkout.
Good morning, Xbox series X stock trackers
Good morning Xbox trackers! If you missed it yesterday, it looked like there was a substantial stock drop over at Argos, with some bundles available in select stores.
But it’s still early in the week and we’re expecting more drops from other major retailers before January is out. We’ll be keeping this liveblog updated with all the latest developments and other tips for when you eventually manage to get your hands on Microsoft’s latest console.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us! Thank you for reading the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
We head into Monday evening with the Xbox still in stock at Argos, though at the time of writing you might need to head to Sheffield to grab one of the last remaining consoles – as if you’d ever need an excuse to visit Sheffield.
To be alerted next time more stock drops, join us again tomorrow morning when we’ll be resuming the search.
Bye bye!
There are the differences between the Xbox series X and series S
There are two next-gen Xboxes, the less powerful Xbox series S and the top-of-the-range Xbox series X.
All Xbox games old and new will run on both consoles, though on the less powerful Xbox series S the overall graphics quality will be dialled down. The Xbox series S does not have a disc drive, has half the storage capacity and can only play downloaded games. The Xbox series S is much easier to find in stock than the series X. It’s also cheaper and costs just £249 (Amazon.co.uk).
Here are the details, if you’re into comparing teraflops.
Xbox series S specs:
- CPU: Custom Zen 2 8-core CPU
- GPU: 4 TFLOPS, 20 CUS
- Memory: 10GB GDDR6
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Resolution: 1440p at 60fps
Xbox series X specs:
- CPU: AMD 8-core Zen 2 @ 3.8 GHz
- GPU: 12TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz
- Memory: 16GB GDDR6
- Storage: 1TB custom WD SSD, optional 1T
- Resolution: 4K at 60fps
Read our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED
If handheld gaming is more your thing then check out our review of the new Nintendo Switch OLED. The console features an OLED display for the first time, which is larger than before and produces punchier colours and deeper blacks. There’s also a redesigned kickstand and double the internal storage of its predecessor.
Our reviewer said of the £309.99 console: “The larger display is fantastic and playing games in handheld mode is an absolute joy. The kickstand feels so solid and makes us never want to look at that little toggle on the back of the original Switch ever again...this is absolutely the best version of the console yet.”
Nintendo Switch OLED review: The best version of the console yet
We review the new Nintendo Switch OLED, looking at its bigger display and seeing how it compares to the original console and the lite model
The best TVs for gaming on Xbox series X
With all this focus on where to buy an Xbox series X, let’s not overlook the thing you’re plugging it into. Is your TV ready for Microsoft’s next-generation console?
The Xbox series X can technically output at 8K resolution, though most games will only ever be running at a maximum of 4K. That’s the highest resolution most reasonably priced TVs can reach today.
If your TV only goes up to 1080p, games will still look great but you won’t be getting the most out of your new Xbox series X. To help you upgrade your set without breaking the bank, we’ve pulled together a list of the best 4K TVs for entertainment, movies and gaming.
9 best 4K TVs for needle-sharp viewing
Whether it’s 32 inch, 40 inch or 50 inch, we’ve found the best 4K TVs from Samsung, Song, LG, Panasonic and more
The Xbox series X headsets to look out for
The Xbox series X doesn’t come with its own headset, but it’s compatible with all existing headsets for the Xbox One. You’ll often see many retailers bundling third-party headsets with the console too. So which one is the best?
If you don’t need to chat to other players, the Xbox wireless controller (£54.99, Argos.co.uk) has a 3.5mm headphone jack, so you can plug in your regular headphones to have game audio play through them rather than your TV.
If you want to hurl compliments at your opponents during multiplayer games, Microsoft sells the wireless Xbox series X headset separately (£89.99, Argos.co.uk). Lots of third-party manufacturers make Xbox compatible headsets too. We’ve rounded up the best gaming headsets you can buy today.
Immerse yourself in play with one of the best gaming headsets
Immerse yourself in play with these top gaming headsets for Xbox, PS5, PC and more, available from Amazon, Argos and Currys
Sign up to the IndyBest newsletter
Want even more shopping insights? Why not sign up to the free IndyBest newsletter, where you can access the best deals and round-ups of the week’s must-have products chosen by IndyBest experts.
Dropping into your inbox every Friday morning, the handy digest features items from our tried and tested reviews by pros in the field – helping you make the most informed choice with your hard-earned cash.
Get the IndyBest newsletter and access to all of The Independent’s other newsletters now. You won’t regret it.
IndyBest newsletter - Sign up for your essential weekly shopping guide
Make sure you don’t miss out on our exclusive IndyBest email dropping into your inbox as you wake up on Black Friday
How to buy an Xbox series X online
While we wait for more consoles to appear, let’s go over some of basic tips when it comes to securing an Xbox series X. Preparation is key to success, and there are a bunch of things you can do right now to ensure you’re ready when the next restock happens.
- Register an account and save your payment details at each of the retailers that stock the Xbox series X. They’re listed in the main article above
- Are you a BT customer, or know somebody who is? Register your interest on the BT site to get exclusive access to BT’s next drop
- Download each retailer’s app (if they have one) and add the Xbox series X to your wish list or “save for later” list
- When the console drops, use the link in your wish list to add the Xbox to your trolley – this usually has a higher success rate than navigating through the website
- Keep note of the prices of bundles to ensure you’re getting a good deal. Rounding up, the console itself is £450, controllers are £50, the official headset is £90, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate costs £11 per month. Newly released game are £60, but retailers usually bundle older games with the console
- The pay-as-you-go Xbox All Access programme is good value for money, so long as you don’t already have a Game Pass subscription
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.