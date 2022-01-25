Stock has slowed down again in January, but we’re optimistic for more drops before the end of the month (iStock/Independent)

Update: The Xbox series X bundle is still available in some Argos stores and for EE customers. Read on for more details.

The Xbox series X launched more than a year ago, but production bottlenecks caused by an industry-wide shortage of microchips has left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since release.

At the tail end of 2021, UK retailers released thousands of stockpiled consoles to meet surging consumer demand, with Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X in droves. Things have slowed down again in January, but look hard enough and you can still find a few spots where the Xbox regularly pops up in stock.

When it does appear, the Xbox series X sells out in minutes as customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you live stock alerts as they happen.

We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.

Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?

