The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Xbox series X UK stock - live: Currys restock is still available today, Very could be next
Follow along for live UK stock alerts from Amazon, Smyths, Currys, Game and more
Update: The Xbox series X is in stock at Currys and EE, and is available through Xbox All Access at Smyths Toys and Asda. Read on for more details.
The Xbox series X is more than a year old now, but a global shortage of components coupled with a global chip shortage and bottlenecks in the supply chain have left Microsoft’s next-generation console out of stock consistently since launching in the autumn of 2020.
December saw many UK retailers release thousands of stockpiled consoles to jubilant Christmas shoppers, with the likes of Very, Smyths Toys, Game, Argos, Asda and Amazon all selling the Xbox series X. But following the holidays the console is once again sold out at most retailers.
When new consoles appear, it’s usually without warning and sells out in minutes as quick-fingered customers snap up the available units as soon as they arrive. That’s why we launched our Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we track every UK retailer at once to bring you instant stock alerts. That way, you’ve got a fighting chance of picking up a console before it sells out again.
We’ll also bring you tips and advice for beating the crowds to bag an Xbox series X, including which sites to pay attention to, where the Xbox might be restocked next, and how to register your interest for new consoles before they go on sale.
Read more:
Which UK retailers stock the Xbox series X?
- Microsoft Store: Out of stock
- Box: Out of stock
- Amazon: Out of stock
- Game: Out of stock
- Smyths Toys: In stock (Xbox All Access)
- Currys: In stock
- John Lewis & Partners: Out of stock
- Argos: Out of stock
- Asda: In stock (Xbox All Access)
- AO: Out of stock
- Shopto: Out of stock
- Very: Out of stock
- BT: Out of stock
- EE: In stock
- Ebuyer: Out of stock
- Simplygames: Out of stock
PS5 vs Xbox series X
Which next-generation game console is best? It can be tricky to work out which is right for you (and the answer might well boil down to which is actually available to buy). Thankfully, The Independent’s technology editor Andrew Griffin has given his thoughts on how the Xbox series X and PS5 compare.
“Both consoles offer a host of improvements on their predecessors: new designs, vastly improved performance, and new games”, Griffin says. To find out his verdict, read his review of the PS5 and Xbox series X.
PS5 vs Xbox series X: Which console is better?
As the PS5 launches today, we put it head to head with the Xbox Series X to find the best console
EE is bundling the Xbox series X with a phone contract
New customers and certain existing eligible customers can add an Xbox series X to their phone contract at EE right now.
The add-on costs £31 per month for 24 months and has a £10 upfront fee. It also comes with 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate worth £264.
When did Amazon last have Xbox series X stock?
Retail giant Amazon last had Xbox series X stock available in the UK on 4 January, just a couple of days ago. But the consoles disappeared after just a couple of minutes, as they often do on Amazon. This is partly due to pent up demand, but also because Amazon doesn’t restrict sales to Prime members, as it does with the PS5. This means anyone can jump onto the site and buy one, and also means scalpers can purchase the console using automated bots, wiping out stock in the blink of an eye.
Can you buy an Xbox from Microsoft?
Yes, but even the company that makes the Xbox has struggled to meet demand over the past year or so. As such, the Xbox series X is currently sold out at the Microsoft store. We last saw consoles available direct from Microsoft on 21 December, but they disappeared in a matter of minutes. Hopefully more stock will arrive soon, but there’s no indication on the store’s website of when that might be.
Buying an Xbox series X on the high street
It remains difficult to buy an Xbox series X on the high street, but there are a couple of stores that offer glimmers of hope. Branches of Game occasionally receive small amounts of Xbox series X (and PS5) stock, but these sell out very quickly and usually cannot be reserved; it’s instead a case of first-come, first-served. Each Game branch has a Twitter account, which is often used to say when Xboxes are on the shelves. Keep an eye on this Twitter list, which shows every tweet from all of these Game store accounts.
Your second in-store option is Smyths Toys, which has a tool on its website for checking stock at all of the retailer’s UK stores. There are currently no consoles available at any store, but Smyths is pretty good at keeping this tool updated, and we often see consoles available at handfuls of stores at a time – so keep checking.
The Xbox series X is still in stock at Currys – but there’s a catch
The Xbox series X is available to buy right now at Currys. But there is a slight catch, as it cannot be bought on its own. Instead, the console is offered in two different bundles.
The first bundle includes the Xbox elite series 2 wireless controller and costs £589. That’s a saving of £9.99 compared to buying the console and controller separately.
The second bundle includes an Xbox series X and a 1TB Seagate expansion hard drive, which when installed doubles the storage of the console, giving more space for downloaded games. This bundle is priced at £644, saving £13.99 on the usual price.
What is Xbox All Access?
Since the series X is currently available through the Xbox All Access programme at both Smyths Toys and Asda, we thought we’d explain exactly what that means.
Instead of buying the Xbox series X outright for £449, Xbox All Access lets you pay monthly using a 0% loan from Klarna. This costs £28.99 a month for 24 months, making for a total payment of £695.76.
So while that makes the console seem more expensive, your monthly payment also includes Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which gives you access to over 100 games (new and old), ready to be downloaded and played. There’s no need to actually buy the games individually. As well as the game, Game Pass Ultimate includes Xbox Live Gold, so you can play against others online, EA Play membership, and discounts on games and add-ons.
All in, it’s actually slightly cheaper, to the tune of about £20, to pay for All Access for 24 months, compared to buying the console outright then paying for Game Pass Ultimate.
Good morning
Welcome back to another day of Xbox hunting! If you’re planning on tackling the high street today then we strongly recommend your biggest winter coat; it’s pretty chilly out there.
As for online shoppers, we bring good news – a couple of Xbox series X bundles are still (still!) available at Currys, ready to buy right now. If you’d rather pay monthly, the console is also available through Xbox All Access at Asda.
We’ll be here all day to bring you more Xbox restocking news as soon as we get it.
Xbox stock trackers, signing off
That’s all from us for another day, thank you for joining the Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog.
Currys is still hanging in there, with its accessory bundles. Meanwhile Asda and Smyths Toys are also still taking applications for Xbox All Access, the pay monthly alternative to paying full price for the console up front. Smyths also has some stock available for click and collect at local branches.
If you’re holding out for the console to appear back in stock all by itself, then join us again tomorrow when we’ll be resuming the hunt.
Who might restock the Xbox series X next?
We’re pinning our hopes on another Very restock next Tuesday.
Very last had stock on 14 December, though since then the retailer’s supply has completely dried up. Customers could choose from one of a number of optional bundles, including three months of Game Pass and an additional controller.
The retailer is currently selling the official Xbox series S + Rocket League + Fortnite bundle (£249.99, Very.co.uk).
IndyBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.