Lego isn’t just for kids. In recent years the Danish brand has expanded its range of famous bricks to attract an older market, and adults have been more than happy to play along, using it as a relaxing activity in the same way that baking, walking or reading is.

From thousand-piece sets to more simplistic builds, there’s now a wealth of choice when it comes to designs, from impressive landmarks to everyday objects and props and figurines from your favourite movies.

Set to release in February, the toymaker’s latest launch is yet another stellar model and one that’s sure to appeal to nomads and lovers of the natural world.

Called the globe, the set has been designed as part of the Lego Ideas platform, which takes ideas that have been imagined and voted for by fans. France-based Lego fan, Guillaume Roussel, was responsible for creating the concept for new set and was inspired by the tales of novelist Jules Verne. Talking about how he approached the design, Roussel said: “When approaching the design, I asked myself ‘what could be creative, educational and touch most of the world?’ And the answer was just ‘the world itself’.”

Ready to explore the world as you build? Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming launch, from price to how you can get your hands on one.

Lego the globe: £174.99, Available to order 1 February from Lego.com

Price: £174.99

£174.99 Release date: 1 February 2022

1 February 2022 Dimensions: H40cm x W30cm x D26cm

H40cm x W30cm x D26cm Number of pieces: 2585

2585 Ages: 18+

Get ready for adventure with Lego’s latest set designed for adults – the globe. Sure to spark your imagination and allow you to explore new places from the comfort of your own home, the 2,585-piece set is a realistic, customisable brick built Earth globe that features printed names of the continents.

But, that’s not all. The globe also shows the world’s oceans, which glow in the dark so you can display and see the world day and night. Plus, once built the model even recreates the spinning movement of a traditional globe – a first for a Lego globe of this scale.

You’ll also find a buildable vintage-style ship and compass icons, which can attach to the globe, plus a “The Earth” nameplate that can be added to the base as the finishing touch to your display, which we think will make a worthy addition to any home.

Order from 1 February

