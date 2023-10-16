Scented candles that are perfect for autumn and winter
From NEOM to The White Company and Yankee Candle, Amazon is home to some great luxury candle brands
As summer draws to an end, the weather gets a frosty edge and the nights grow longer, one of our favourite things to do is stock up on scented candles to make our homes into a cosy fragrant haven. Whether we’re hosting an autumnal dinner party or having a Halloween movie night, these scented candle brands can be ordered easily on Amazon.
1. NEOM is a natural fragrance brand with a range of reed diffusers, essential oil diffusers and candles with therapeutic scents such as happiness made with neroli, mimosa and lemon, or perfect night’s sleep with English lavendar, sweet basil and jasmine from the brand’s sleep range with 14 to 18 ml of essential oils in every candle.
2. Everyone’s got a favourite Yankee Candle fragrance. We love lemon lavendar but as we go into autumn and winter, scents like cinammon stick, Christmas cookie and evergreen mist are the obvious choice for filling your home with scents that evoke the festive season.
3. Hygge is the Danish art of enjoying the smaller things in life which includes making your home cosy and pleasant. The brand Skandinavisk makes candles such as skog, inspired by Nordic forests, fjord which has fruity notes of apple, pear and redcurrants and one called hygge which is fragranced with black tea, mint leaves, apple and cinnamon.
4. This Works has a range of aromatherapeutic candles with chic white packaging. Scents include neroli and sweet orange, black spice and cedar and deep sleep with lavendar and chamomile to aid in a good night’s sleep.
5. A consistent favourite during the colder months is The White Company with their array of candles. The classic winter candle comes back year after year and is a favourite of ours for gifting with essential festive notes of cinnamon, clove and orange. Other enticing candles include white lavender, perfect for unwinding, pomegranate and a lime and bay scent.
