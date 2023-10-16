Scented candles that are perfect for autumn and winter

Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

IndyBest email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

As summer draws to an end, the weather gets a frosty edge and the nights grow longer, one of our favourite things to do is stock up on scented candles to make our homes into a cosy fragrant haven. Whether we’re hosting an autumnal dinner party or having a Halloween movie night, these scented candle brands can be ordered easily on Amazon.

1. NEOM is a natural fragrance brand with a range of reed diffusers, essential oil diffusers and candles with therapeutic scents such as happiness made with neroli, mimosa and lemon, or perfect night’s sleep with English lavendar, sweet basil and jasmine from the brand’s sleep range with 14 to 18 ml of essential oils in every candle.

NEOM happiness candle (NEOM)

Buy now from £19, Amazon.co.uk

2. Everyone’s got a favourite Yankee Candle fragrance. We love lemon lavendar but as we go into autumn and winter, scents like cinammon stick, Christmas cookie and evergreen mist are the obvious choice for filling your home with scents that evoke the festive season.

Cinnamon stick Yankee Candle (Yankee Candle)

Buy now from £9.99, Amazon.co.uk

3. Hygge is the Danish art of enjoying the smaller things in life which includes making your home cosy and pleasant. The brand Skandinavisk makes candles such as skog, inspired by Nordic forests, fjord which has fruity notes of apple, pear and redcurrants and one called hygge which is fragranced with black tea, mint leaves, apple and cinnamon.

Skandinavisk candles (Skandinavisk)

Buy nowfrom £20, Amazon.co.uk

4. This Works has a range of aromatherapeutic candles with chic white packaging. Scents include neroli and sweet orange, black spice and cedar and deep sleep with lavendar and chamomile to aid in a good night’s sleep.

This Works candle (This Works)

Buy nowfrom £19.28, Amazon.co.uk

5. A consistent favourite during the colder months is The White Company with their array of candles. The classic winter candle comes back year after year and is a favourite of ours for gifting with essential festive notes of cinnamon, clove and orange. Other enticing candles include white lavender, perfect for unwinding, pomegranate and a lime and bay scent.

The White Company winter candle (The White Company)

Buy now from £23.70, Amazon.co.uk

Read more: Luxury hand wash brands to buy on Amazon