Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.

Best pre-order deals for Bayonetta 3 on the Nintendo Switch

A special edition of the game will also be available

Jasper Pickering
Monday 18 July 2022 10:51
<p>Play as the Umbra Witch in this Switch exclusive sequel </p>

Play as the Umbra Witch in this Switch exclusive sequel

(The Independent)

In a new trailer announcement, the release date for PlatinumGames’s upcoming Bayonetta 3 has finally been revealed for the Nintendo Switch.

In this third instalment of the Bayonetta series, the Umbra Witch returns and must join forces with some familiar faces. New characters such as the mysterious Viola will make an appearance, as well as a multitude of other Bayonettas (presumably in a multiverse scenario) to stop human-made Homunculi from wreaking havoc.

Players will make use of Bayonetta’s weapons and new Demon Masquerade ability to blast, stomp and slam enemies with the series’ familiar penchant for over-the-top combos and demonic powers.

A special Trinity Masquerade Edition will also be available on the game’s release date and will feature exclusive collectible items, such as a full-colour art book and panoramic artwork.

In time for the game’s October release, we’ve rounded up all the best pre-order deals that you can buy right now, including information on how to secure a copy of the game’s special edition. To find out where to buy Bayonetta 3 right now, keep reading the rest of the article below.

Recommended

‘Bayonetta 3’ release date

In a new trailer released by Nintendo, the confirmed release date for Bayonetta 3 will be 28 October 2022 on the Nintendo Switch consoles, including Nintendo Switch OLED and lite models.

Nintendo also announced that the first Bayonetta game, originally released in 2009, would also be released for the first time on Nintendo Switch as a standalone physical release, which will be available 30 September 2022.

The best Nintendo Switch pre-order deals for ‘Bayonetta 3’

If you’re hoping to buy a copy of Bayonetta 3 before its October release date, here are all the retailers that are currently offering pre-orders. We’ll be updating this list with the best deals as soon as we see them:

‘Bayonetta 3’ Trinity Masquerade Edition: £79.99, Game.co.uk

(Nintendo)

A special Trinity Masquerade Edition will also be available on the game’s release day. It features a full-colour 200-page art book, and displays the whole Bayonetta trilogy, with three exclusive title sheets – one for each game – which can be combined to form a panoramic piece of artwork.

This edition of Bayonetta 3 is now available to pre-order from Game for £79.99.

Pre-order now

Recommended

Voucher codes

If you’re looking for discounts on technology or videogames, then try one of these codes:

Looking to get your hands on the latest Nintendo console? These are the best deals on the Switch this month

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in