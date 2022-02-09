Since they started in 2011, Nintendo Direct live-streams have become the gaming giant’s favourite way to announce new titles and show off new gameplay. They’ve even become the template for other gaming companies to replicate, such as Sony’s State of Play events, which now follow a similar format.

Now another upcoming Nintendo Direct has been scheduled for February and according to details, it looks set to focus on upcoming games for the first half of 2022.

There have already been plenty of announcements this year, such as Kirby and the Forgotten Land and Triangle Strategy, but chances are high that we’ll also get a glimpse at some other upcoming titles such as Splatoon 3, which has yet to have a confirmed release date.

The last Nintendo Direct event we saw took place in September 2021, when we saw more information on Metroid Dread and the announcement of Bayonetta 3.

To find out more information on February 2022’s Nintendo Direct, what to expect and where to watch it, keep reading below.

Nintendo Direct

Nintendo Direct - 10 February 2022

The next Nintendo Direct will be taking place on 10 February 2022 at 10pm UK time and can be viewed on the brand’s official Youtube channel.

According to the livestream details, fans can expect up to 40 minutes of new information about upcoming titles launching in the first half of 2022.

If you were hoping for more information om Breath of the Wild 2, then you might be out of luck as that has been scheduled for a late 2022 release date.

This does, however, mean we will likely see a focus on games that are right around the corner, as well as confirmation on other upcoming titles which have yet to set a firm date in 2022.

