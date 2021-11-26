Black Friday is finally here, and with it comes dozens, perhaps even hundreds, of deals on big-screen televisions.

All sorts of models are on offer this year, ranging from small screens with low prices perfect for the bedroom or kitchen, right up to massive, cinema-grade TVs with huge displays.

Today, the most common big-screen TVs are in the 55in to 65in bracket, and this Black Friday, we’ve found a huge £800 saving on a LG 65in TV in AO’s Black Friday sale.

Officially kicking off on 26 November and running through to Cyber Monday on 29 November, Black Friday brings some of the best deals on tech, toys, gaming, home appliances and more.

Read on for everything you need to know about this impressive TV offer.

LG OLED65C14LB 65in smart 4K ultra HD TV: Was £2,499, now £1,699, Ao.com

(Ao.com)

An impressive £800 saving can be found on this LG OLED 65in TV, which claims to offer a cinematic experience thanks to the device’s a9 Gen4 AI processor and intelligent ThinQ AI voice control.

This set also offers OLED technology, which uses the Gen4 processor to light up individual pixels and provide a vibrant, lifelike image that captures incredible amounts of detail. In our review of the best 4K TVs on the market currently, we praised the LG user interface and found it one of the easiest to use and navigate.

Featuring AI Sound Pro tech, the TV also adjusts the volume depending on what’s happening, raising quiet dialogue and adding clarity to those full-blown action scenes.

When purchasing this deal this Black Friday, there’s also a free LG speaker up for grabs when you use the code “BFPL7” at checkout. We’re sold.

