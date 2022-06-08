If you’re ready to channel your inner Marie Kondo and get organised, there’s plenty of ways to go about it. From wardrobes and shelves to storage beds, here at IndyBest we’re always on the lookout for ways to keep our home free from clutter.

Whether it’s kids’ toys that are your downfall, shoes or a stack of magazines, we’re all about the “out of sight, out of mind” mantra. But we do prefer a stylish storage option that fits in well with our home décor over a stuffy attic.

For purse-friendly home buys, Aldi’s infamous “middle aisle” is the place to look. It’s been know to hold everything from kitchen appliances and dog beds to office chairs and furniture – the only downside being that products usually sell quickly.

Now, Aldi is once again making all our storage space dreams come true with a set of storage trunks. And the best part is, this set only cost a fraction of the price of similar styles from renowned brands – some of which can set you back over a hundred pounds.

So, if you’ve just wrapped up your spring clean and want to keep your home looking in top condition, snap up these handy bargain storage units before they’re gone.

Kirkton house trunk set: £44.99, Aldi.co.uk

We’ve owned a different set of house trunks for seven years now, and can testify trunks make for a durable and stylish storage solution. This set from Aldi comes with two trunks, a small one (52cm x 26cm x 20cm) and a large one (60cm x 36cm x 24cm) which we think is perfect for stacking – as with three trunks, reaching the bottom one is a bit of a hassle.

Design wise, there’s a vintage feel to them – reminding us of the classic suitcases of old (not that we were here for those) – thanks to the metal locks and handles attached to each case. While our set of trunks is covered with fabric, Aldi’s steel set can be easily wiped clean with a dry cloth – making it a good fit for the living room where spillages are more likely to occur.

As for what you can store inside, well, that’s completely up to you and the room they sit in. Our current set live in the bedroom and as such stores away our spare bedding, some sports clothes that didn’t fit in our chest of drawers and books which date back to our uni days. But we can imagine stacking them in a corner next to the sofa to hold blankets, magazines, board games or even our Nintendo Switch equipment when not in use.

Read more: Aldi’s £80 storage bench is a perfect multi-functional piece for small spaces

Aldi’s set even looks sturdy enough to double as a small side table and hold a cup of tea or plate – which is where the wipe-clean surface we mentioned before would come in handy.

While we love it as a set, you can of course also assign each case to a different room: one being a storing unit for toys in the kids’ room and another holding your shoes in the hallway. This way it’s easier to grab stuff you use on the daily from them.

With similar options from La Redoute (£71.50, Laredoute.co.uk), Made (£175, Made.com), Wayfair (£139.99, Wayfair.co.uk) at a much higher price mark, we think this is a real budget buy.

