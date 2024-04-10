Alec Baldwin rushing on Rust set compromised safety, new legal filing alleges

A new legal filing alleges that Alec Baldwin's conduct while filming Rust "contributed to safety compromises on set."

Special prosecutors in New Mexico sought to defend their case in a filing on Friday, 5 April, after the 66-year-old actor's team filed a motion in March to dismiss the indictment against him.

According to a copy of the response obtained by CNN, prosecutors allege Baldwin's "relentless rushing of the crew on the movie set routinely compromised safety."

The filing also alleges Baldwin frequently screamed at the crew and "witnesses have testified that it was this exact conduct that contributed to safety compromises on set."

