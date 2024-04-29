A Conservative MP made a tearful call in the House of Commons to support those who suffer from anxiety.

People suffering from depression or anxiety could lose access to sickness benefits as part of the government’s major welfare reforms.

The plans, which will be consulted on over the coming months, also include proposals to “move away from a fixed cash benefit system” meaning people with some conditions will no longer receive regular payments but rather improved access to treatment if their condition does not involve extra costs.

“Before I was elected, I was diagnosed with an anxiety disorder,” Ruth Edwards told colleagues on Monday 29 April.

“I was extremely ill with it and I couldn’t work for several months.”