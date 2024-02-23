Stephen Miller claims Democrats ‘changed the law’ to go after Trump

Donald Trump's former speechwriter Stephen Miller claimed the state of New York "changed the law" to "go after" the former president.

Speaking at CPAC in Washington DC on Friday, 23 February, the anti-immigration tsar said: “Big broad ... laws will be used to crush us. It will be used to obliterate us – look at what New York did when they went after Donald Trump. They changed the law – which is unconstitutional by the way – to go after one man."

It came after New York Judge Arthur Engoron ordered Trump, his sons, company, and business associates to pay more than $350m in damages and temporarily limited their ability to do business in the state.