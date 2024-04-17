Drink driver speeds down motorway hard shoulder at 100mph with child in back of car

A drink driver speeds down a motorway hard shoulder at 100mph with a child in the back of car in what a police officers has described as “worst piece of driving ever seen”.

Mikey Connors, 37, drove his silver SUV down the hard shoulder of the M40 on 29 December 2021, swerving in and out of traffic.

He then hit the central reservation at the Shabbington bend, causing the car to spin and lose a tyre.

Connors continued driving to the overbridge near Worminghall, where he got out and started urinating.

A child then got out of the car and ran away up by the embankment.

Connors, of West Sussex, was sentenced to two years in prison, suspended for two years, when he appeared at Oxford Crown Court on 12 April.

He has also been disqualified from driving for two years.