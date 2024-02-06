King Charles helped me with my cancer diagnosis, says former communications secretary

King Charles’ former communications secretary has revealed how the monarch supported her when she was diagnosed with cancer.

Kristina Kyriacou was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012, the year the Prince and Princess of Wales got married.

At first she kept her diagnosis secret as she “loved her job and didn’t want to stop work”, but she recalls the support she received from the King when he was told of her diagnosis.

In an interview with Sky News on Monday (5 February), Ms Kyriacou said: “The King has the best medical practitioners around him.

“The King said to me ‘if there is anything you need, I will do that’.”