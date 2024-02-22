Islamist extremists must be stopped from intimidating UK MPs, says Jenrick

Islamist extremists are being allowed to intimidate Britain’s MPs and must be stopped, former Home Office minister Robert Jenrick has said.

The senior Conservative MP said the “real issue” of the last 24 hours in Parliament was not the “party political shenanigans” but that the House of Commons “appears cowed by threats of violence and intimidation”.

A Commons row erupted on Wednesday (21 February) over Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle’s handling of an SNP-led Gaza ceasefire debate, after he took the unusual step of selecting a Labour amendment, saying this came as he was “very, very concerned about the security” of MPs and wanted all sides to vote.