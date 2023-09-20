Fire rages from 15th floor of east London high-rise tower block

Footage shows flames raging from the 15th floor of a tower block in east London after fire engulfed a flat on Wednesday 20 September.

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters rushed to tackle the blaze in Hindmarsh Close, Shadwell.

London Fire Brigade said most of the 15th-floor flat in the 24-storey block was alight, and a 64-metre turntable ladder was called to help fight the flames from height.

The brigade said around 40 people left the building before crews arrived and around 20 people were led to safety by firefighters.

There were no immediate reports of any injuries, but people in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed.