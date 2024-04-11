Wes Streeting accuses Tories of prioritising ‘tax dodgers’ over doctors

Labour’s Wes Streeting accused the government of prioritising tax dodgers over doctors as he hit out at Rishi Sunak for “failed” NHS waiting list promises.

The shadow health secretary said the healthcare system is facing “the worst crisis in its history” and that it is “crucial” a general election brings change.

“We have a plan to cut NHS waiting lists, delivering two million more appointments a year through extra evening and weekend working funded by closing tax loopholes and clamping down on tax avoidance,” Mr Streeting said.

“We prioritise doctors, not tax dodgers.”