Prince William responds to question about Kate during meeting with Holocaust survivor

Prince William held the hand of a holocaust survivor after she asked about the Princess of Wales and spoke of how her family had been affected by a recent rise in antisemitism.

Rennee Salt, 94, told the Prince of Wales how much she missed his wife as he paid a visit to a London synagogue on Thursday (29 February).

Ms Salt said: “I'm sorry, I'm sure that if your wife would've been well, she would've been here. I miss her so much. Give her my best wishes, please.”

William said: “We were going to come closer to the Holocaust memorial day but unfortunately we had to move it but glad to be able to meet today.”