Mordaunt urges Sunak to ‘reflect’ after trans joke angers Brianna Ghey’s family

Penny Mordaunt has urged Rishi Sunak to “reflect” on a controversial transgender joke he made while the mother of murdered trans teenager Brianna Ghey was visiting parliament.

The Leader of the House of Commons was responding to Shadow Leader of the House of Commons Lucy Powell in parliament on Thursday, 8 February.

“The Prime Minister is a good and caring man. I’m sure that he has reflected on things and I understand he will say something later today or perhaps even during this session,” she said.

“And that is not just about Mr and Mrs Ghey that he should reflect on, but I’m sure he is also reflecting about people who are trans or who have trans loved ones and family, some of whom sit on these green benches.”

Mr Sunak had accused Keir Starmer of being incapable of “defining a woman” and later refused to apologise for the jibe.