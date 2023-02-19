Author Bill Browder says Putin is ‘terrified of his own people’

Author Bill Browder, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, has claimed that the Russian president is "terrified of his own people."

He also alleged that Putin has stolen one trillion from the Russian state and it is catching up on him.

Speaking with Laura Kuenssberg, Browder said "you can't do that for 22 years and have the people not get upset."

"Putin, if he loses power, he goes to jail, he loses his money, and he dies ... he's terrified," he said.

