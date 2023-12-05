James Cleverly signs new asylum treaty in Rwanda

Home Secretary James Cleverly has signed a fresh treaty with Rwanda to help get Rishi Sunak’s thwarted asylum deal off the ground.

He traveled to Kigali, Rwanda, to sign the agreement on Tuesday 5 December, in a bid to make the deal legally watertight after the Supreme Court ruled it unlawful in November.

Domestic legislation is also planned so Parliament can state that Rwanda is a safe destination for asylum seekers arriving in Britain.

Details on what the final treaty contains are unconfirmed.