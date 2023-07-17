When are the train strikes in July?

Britain is again bracing for more industrial actions throughout July. Rail workers will walk out on 20, 22, and 29 July as part of the ongoing pursuit of improved pay and working conditions. The strikes, which the union says will see 20,000 workers walking out, are aimed at train firms contracted by the Department for Transport.

London underground workers and Gatwick airport staff will also be striking over pay and conditions.

This video breaks down when exactly the industrial action is planned, what to expect, and every day that the public could be impacted during July.