The president of Ukraine appeared to hold back tears after being asked if he had seen his family.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a straight face while solemnly telling reporters: “No, no, I can’t,” on day seven of the Russian invasion.

He’s asked: “When was the last time you saw them?”

“Before this war,” he replies, before correcting himself: “No, two days ago, in the middle”.

Zelensky’s wife, Olena, and two children, aged 17 and nine, are in hiding in Ukraine amid fears the Kremlin wants to kill or imprison Ukraine’s entire political class.

