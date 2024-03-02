Cyclists brave wintry scenes in Gloucestershire as snowfall blankets west England

Cyclists braved wintry scenes in Chipping Sodbury, Gloucestershire, on Saturday (2 March) as snowfall blanketed areas of west England.

Some parts of the country have been warned to prepare for cold weather as the Met Office issued a yellow warning that it could affect train and car journeys.

Gloucester, Worcester, and Wiltshire residents were predicted to see up to 3cm of snow in some places.

National Highways urged drivers to allow extra time for journeys due to a flurry of snow.

“Be reminded that gritting doesn’t prevent snow from settling on the road. A yellow Met Office snow warning is in place until 10:00," it said.