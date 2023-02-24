Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s no secret that we’re big fans of Sony’s suite of wireless headphones. Delivering class-leading audio quality and premium features, the tech giant has topped our list of the best wireless headphones for four years running.

There was the Sony WH-1000XM4 (£248.50, Amazon.co.uk), then the Sony WH-1000XM5 (£314.99, Amazon.co.uk) last year, but they’re not exactly the cheapest of noise-cancelling cans. Now, Sony has unveiled two new budget wireless headphones that cost significantly less.

The Sony WH-CH720N are over-ear wireless headphones that cost just £99.99, and are a direct follow-up to last year’s equally affordable WH-CH710N. They feature active noise-cancellation, an adjustable ambient mode and up to 35 hours of battery life.

As well as the WH-CH720N, Sony announced the WH-CH520, a pair of on-ear headphones that come with an incredible 50 hours of battery life and cost just £49.99. Both launch this March but they’re available to pre-order now – here’s everything you need to know.

Sony WH-CH720N wireless headphones: £99.99, Jdwilliams.com

(Sony)

Sony’s WH-CH720N are lightweight over-ear wireless headphones. They feature the V1 processor, the exact same chip found on the WH-1000XM5, providing the excellent level of noise-cancelling and processing power that you get on the much more expensive headphones.

Just like the WH-1000XM5, the earcups also feature two beam-forming microphones fitted with dual noise sensor technology, helping to block or let in ambient sounds, reduce noise from the wind and improve call quality.

In addition, they’re multipoint compatible, so you can connect two devices at once, while sound can be adjusted in the Sony Connect app. The WH-CH720N also benefit from Sony’s Digital Sound Enhancement Engine (DSEE), digitally restoring compressed sound quality on streaming services to original studio level.

The headphones come in black, blue and white and will launch in early March. They can be pre-ordered from JD Williams and Sony directly.

Sony WH-CH520 wireless headphones: £49, Jdwilliams.com

(Sony)

The Sony WH-CH520 offer a more compact, on-ear version of the CH720N with an adjustable headband with padding, soft earpads and a lightweight design. While they’re slightly less feature rich than the £99.99 pair, there are some notable premium characteristics.

The WH-CH520 are rated to last for up to 50 hours before needing a charge. They support Sony’s DSEE technology, so music from streaming services sound uncompressed and as close to the original as possible, and you can always tailor your music in the Sony Connect app.

While there isn’t any active noise-cancellation, the WH-CH520 do feature built-in microphones, with noise suppression processing on board, reducing ambient noise during calls. They can be controlled with your voice and feature multipoint connectivity, so can be connected to two devices at once.

The WH-CH520 will be available in white, black, blue and beige colourways, and cost £49 at JD Williams or £49.99 direct from Sony. Shipping in March, you can pre-order them now.

