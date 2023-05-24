Sign up to our free weekly newsletter for insider tips and product reviews from our shopping experts Sign up for our free IndyBest email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everyone knows that Apple’s iPads rule supreme in the tablet market. In the UK, it’s estimated that more than half of the tablets sold in the UK in 2022 were from the tech giant. But over the years, Amazon’s Fire tablets have been encroaching on Apple’s dominance, offering up more wallet-friendly devices.

Now, Amazon has just announced the launch of an all-new premium tablet that will put it in direct competition with Apple’s high-end iPad Pro. Called the Fire Max 11, it’s the largest tablet Amazon has ever made, and is constructed from aluminium instead of the plastic we’ve come to expect from its Fire tablets.

The new 11in tablet comes with 14 hours of battery life and 128GB of internal storage. It’s powered by a 2.2Ghz octa-core processor with 4GB of RAM, and can be turned into a 2-in-1 productivity device with an optional full-size magnetic keyboard and stylus.

The best part? Prices start from just £250, making it £400 cheaper than Apple’s latest 11in iPad Pro (£861, Amazon.co.uk). The Fire Max 11 launches on 14 June and is available to pre-order now.

Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet: £249.99, Amazon.co.uk

The Amazon Fire Max 11 features an 11in display with a 2,000 x 1,200 resolution, which the company says gives it detail so that you can watch your favourite TV shows and films, as well as game in high definition. It also has support for Dolby Atmos, so you can listen to films and tracks in 3D.

Made out of aluminium with “strengthened glass”, Amazon claims that it is three times more durable as the 10th generation iPad 10.9in tablet and weighs just over 450g. There’s a finger-print sensor, and there’s an octa-core processor thrumming on the inside, making it 50 times faster than the next fastest Fire tablet. You also get 4GB of RAM, wifi 6 compatibility and 14 hours of battery life on a single charge.

In terms of cameras, there’s an 8MP camera on the front and another 8MP shutter on the rear, with the latter featuring auto-focus. Plus, you obviously get access to Alexa, so it’ll work like an Amazon Echo smart speaker if you really want it to.

It comes in a bunch of different configurations. The cheapest configuration costs £249.99 and comes with 64GB of internal storage and ads (meaning you get adverts on the lock screen). You can remove the ads for an extra £10. If you prefer a bit more internal storage, you can get the 128GB model starting from £289.99.

And, if you want to turn it into the ultimate productivity machine and bundle in a keyboard and stylus, you’ll have to cough up another £125 (from £374.97, Amazon.co.uk). The tablet is available to pre-order now and ships on 14 June.

