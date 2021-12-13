We’re predicting more restocks at major UK retailers today (iStock/The Indepenent)

UPDATE: The Xbox series X is now in stock at Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access. Read on for more information.

Launching in November 2020, the Xbox series X is still almost impossible to find in stock anywhere in the UK. Whether you’re searching online or in-store, Microsoft’s next-generation console is nowhere to be found.

A shortage of semiconductors coupled with delays in the global supply chain have slowed the production of the newest Xbox to a trickle, leaving shoppers in the UK wondering where they can get their hands on the console.

The less advanced Xbox series S is easier to find in stock, but the more powerful Xbox series X in more in demand and sells out within minutes of going on sale. Knowing when and where the newest console will be restocked next is key to grabbing one before they’re all snapped up.

That’s why we launched our Xbox stock alerts liveblog, and if you’re wondering where to buy an Xbox series X in the UK today ahead of Christmas, we’re on hand to help. Below, we’ll update you with the latest live restock updates as soon as they happen, as well as any news on predicted restock dates, new games and accessories and milestone events.

Show latest update 1639385595 Can you buy an Xbox series X in store? We continually monitor online retailers for the arrival of fresh Xbox stock, but did you know that we also keep tabs on the availability of the Xbox in physical stores around the country? We’re hearing reports that Argos and Smyths Toys have the Xbox in stock in multiple stores today. These Xbox restocks often don’t appear online, so it’s worth popping into your nearest store if you’re passing by. To a lesser extent the Xbox series X is has been spotted in-store at John Lewis & Partners and Game, all while each retailer’s online stores reported the Xbox as sold out. Steve Hogarty 13 December 2021 08:53 1639384656 Is Xbox All Access worth it? Yes. Xbox All Access is good value for money. An alternative to paying full price for the console, the scheme lets you spread the cost of the console over two years. It costs £28.99 per month and includes 24 months of Game Pass Ultimate, the Netflix-style games on demand service that usually costs £10.99 when purchased separately. That’s £713 worth of stuff for £696, so represents good value for anyone hunting for an Xbox series X with access to all of the console’s best games. Xbox All Access is still available at Smyths Toys this morning. Steve Hogarty 13 December 2021 08:37 1639383599 Xbox stock trackers, activate Good morning, Xbox hunters! Welcome to this week’s Xbox series X stock tracking liveblog, where we’ll be scanning the retail horizon for the first sign of Microsoft’s elusive next-generation console. The Xbox has consistently been sold out since launching last year, and new stock appears without warning and sells out in seconds. That’s why we’re continually tracking every UK retailer to alert you as soon as stock appears, giving you the best chance of grabbing a console before everyone else. We’re starting the week off with actual, bonafide stock to report on: the Xbox series X is in stock at Smyths Toys via Xbox All Access right now. Steve Hogarty 13 December 2021 08:19 Newer 1 / 1 Older

