While the winter chill sees us dig out big coats, cocooning scarfs and stomper boots, what about our four-legged companions? Just like us, many dogs feel the cold and can benefit from an additional layer over their fur.

Serving up a seasonal wardrobe refresh for your pups, Aldi’s bargain dog coats have landed back in stock just in time for winter.

Costing £6.99 and coming in a choice of three slick colours – green, brown and navy – the budget supermarket’s quilted jacket is complete with a fleecy lining that’s sure to keep pups warm this winter.

Best of all, the coat is reversible, so it can be worn as a waterproof coat or insulating fleece. Available in sizes from extra small to large, it’s no surprise the coat sold out after launching last month.

Whether you have a whippet, spaniel or retriever, keep your furry friend warm this winter with Aldi’s dog coats. Here’s everything you need to know.

Aldi quilted sherpa dog coat, green: £6.99, Aldi.co.uk

(Aldi)

Made from polyester, the two-in-one coats are perfect for fending off the chill. Whether you choose the green, navy (£6.99, Aldi.co.uk) or brown (£6.99, Aldi.co.uk) colourway, the jacket design boasts a quick and easy fastening for securing it around your dog.

Its two-in-one design as either a quilted coat or warm fleece lends it to both rainy walks and chilly strolls. Plus, it’s machine-washable – making it ideal for mucky pups.

Available in extra small, small, medium and large sizes, Aldi is making it easier to find the perfect fit for your furry friend.

Buy now

