Julian Assange’s wife appears to compare WikiLeaks founder to Alexei Navalny

Julian Assange’s wife appeared to compare her husband to Russian politician and Putin critic Alexei Navalny, whose death was announced last week as he served a sentence in a remote Arctic prison.

The WikiLeaks founder, who has been held in London’s Belmarsh prison, is appealing against extradition to the US where he faces charges of conspiracy to obtain and disclose national defence information after the publication of intelligence files on the website.

“Political prisoners die in prison. That’s what happens. We’ve seen it just last week with what happened to Navalny, and what happened to Navalny could happen to Julian,” Stella Assange said on Tuesday (20 February).