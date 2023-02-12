Campaigners staged a “night carnival” in London in support of Julian Assange on Saturday, 12 February.

Around 2,000 supporters calling for the release of the WikiLeaks founder from the Don’t Extradite Assange Campaign met at Lincoln’s Inn Fields near Holborn before marching past Parliament Square.

Mr Assange has been held in Belmarsh Prison since he was removed from the Ecuadorian Embassy in 2019.

He is currently fighting against extradition to the United States, where he is wanted over documents leaked in 2010 and 2011.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.