The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global chip shortage have slowed the production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is tricky to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out in the blink of an eye.

August was one of the best months ever for PS5 restocks, seeing multiple drops at Very, Smyths Toys, BT and EE, as well as availability at Argos, Amazon and Game. There were around 35 drops in total. This month has already been impressive though, with drops at AO.com, Ace Studio and ShopTo and Currys PC World all in the first week. We’ve also seen stock at BT and Smyths Toys, and earlier this week, we had some hefty drops at Game, Very and Argos. Could we get any drops today to round off the week?

If you’re still on the lookout for a PS5, you’ve come to the right place. Our liveblog is on hand to give you the latest insight on Playstation 5 restocks from all major UK retailers, both online and in-store, as well as providing details on rumoured releases, the latest PS5 games and accessories to snap up.

Show latest update 1632129656 (iStock/The Independent) And here it is! Our first drop of the morning! The PS5 is now in stock at Smyths Toys. Only the disc edition consoles are available for home delivery at the moment. Smyths Toys stock always gets snapped up quickly, so jump on it as quickly as you can! The the disc edition console currently costs £449.99. Alessandro Mascellino 20 September 2021 10:20 1632128422 When will Amazon restock the PS5? Amazon last restocked the PS5 on 11 August, with no restocks in September yet. Before that, Amazon saw two restocks in July, and one in June. PS5 stocks usually sell in minutes, but follow the blog for live updates. If Amazon ends up restocking the PS5 this week, you will know. Alessandro Mascellino 20 September 2021 10:00 1632127222 When did Smyths Toys last restock the PS5? Smyths Toys last restocked the PS5 on 8 September. Before that, we saw three separate restocks of PS5 from Smyths Toys last month, respectively on 3, 4 and 17 August. We don’t know yet if more drops will be coming to Smyths Toys this month, but the retailer does seem to have had more stock available in recent weeks. We’ll keep our eyes open for you. Alessandro Mascellino 20 September 2021 09:40 1632126022 When will ShopTo restock the PS5? ShopTo last restocked the PS5 on 12 September, and before that on 8 September and 5 September. The online games retailer has been one of the most prolific PS5 sellers in September, with multiple restocks per week. There’s no confirmation yet whether ShopTo will restock the PS5 once again before the month is through, but it is certainly worth keeping an eye on! Alessandro Mascellino 20 September 2021 09:20 1632124822 What PS5 stock drops could we see this week? Good morning, PS5 hunters, and welcome back to another week of stock tracking! Over the weekend Box.co.uk restocked bundles, some of which with some interesting games and accessories. But what about this week? Well, no official restocks have been yet announced – but Amazon has been restocking PS5 at least once a month since July, and we haven’t seen any drops in September yet, placing the online retailer among our favourites this week. Stay tuned and we’ll let you know about all the drops and when they happen. Alessandro Mascellino 20 September 2021 09:00 Newer 1 / 1 Older

