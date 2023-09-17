Daniel Sloss: Women have been warning about Russell Brand for years

Daniel Sloss claimed that women have been warning about Russell Brand "for years."

The comedian, 33, was interviewed for a Channel 4 Dispatches programme which contained allegations of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse against Brand between 2006 and 2013.

Brand has vehemently denied the "very serious criminal allegations."

"I know that there are groups set up by female comedians where they warn each other of comedians... to avoid," Sloss told the programme.

"I know for many many years that women have been warning each other about Russell [Brand]," he added.

Sloss was the only comedian to go on record during the documentary.