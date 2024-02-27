Harry Potter first edition sells for impressive price at auction

A proof copy of the first Harry Potter book, which was bought for pennies in 1997, has fetched £11,000 at auction.

The rare edition of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was originally acquired for 40p as a “throw-in” with other books.

It was found in a second-hand shop in London.

The seller, unaware of its value, only realized its worth after learning about the high prices fetched by similar copies online.

Featuring the author’s name as “J A Rowling” instead of JK Rowling, the book marks the inception of the Harry Potter phenomenon in print.