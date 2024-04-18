Simone Biles admits she ‘broke down’ after husband’s viral interview

Simone Biles has admitted she "broke down" after her husband's viral 2023 interview that prompted backlash from fans.

In December, Jonathan Owens told The Pivot podcast he is "the catch" in their relationship and recalled not knowing “who [Biles] was” when they first met by matching on a dating app in 2020.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Biles said of negative comments: "One night, I broke down, and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?"