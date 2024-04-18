Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $6 for 6 months
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Independent TV

Showing now | Lifestyle

Simone Biles “Broke Down” After Jonathan Owens’ Viral Interview

00:59

Holly Patrick | Thursday 18 April 2024 20:36 BST

Simone Biles admits she ‘broke down’ after husband’s viral interview

Simone Biles has admitted she "broke down" after her husband's viral 2023 interview that prompted backlash from fans.

In December, Jonathan Owens told The Pivot podcast he is "the catch" in their relationship and recalled not knowing “who [Biles] was” when they first met by matching on a dating app in 2020.

Speaking on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Biles said of negative comments: "One night, I broke down, and I'm like, 'Why are you guys talking about my husband like this?"

Up next

Martin Lewis urges people to make three urgent mortgage checks

01:07

Martin Lewis urges people to make three urgent mortgage checks

Martin Lewis’s urgent message to parents after child benefit changes

01:35

Martin Lewis’s urgent message to parents after child benefit changes

William makes promise to Kate on first visit since cancer diagnosis

00:51

William makes promise to Kate on first visit since cancer diagnosis

Moment 14ft python caught in the roof of a duck coop in Thailand

01:28

Moment 14ft python caught in the roof of a duck coop in Thailand

Editor’s Picks

I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

02:51

I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event

59:34

Simon Calder answers your holiday questions in live event

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

More Editor’s Picks
New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

On The Ground

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

03:35

Baltimore will rebuild, but at what cost? | On The Ground

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

03:45

New Yorkers turn to self-defence classes as punching attacks continue

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

07:34

This 26-year-old could be Biden’s secret weapon | On The Ground

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

08:19

The NHS nurse fighting to be heard | On The Ground

More On The Ground
The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

05:45

The temple at the heart of Narendra Modi’s re-election bid

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

05:34

Delhi’s worsening air pollution leaves sufferers across the city

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

05:53

The true cost of disposable vapes | On the Ground

Trapped in the care system

04:53

Trapped in the care system

Behind The Headlines

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

10:42

What would a President Trump 2.0 look like?

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

06:27

When will the Cost of Living Crisis end?

How airlines greenwash the skies

07:23

How airlines greenwash the skies

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

06:35

Is it time to panic over AI? | Behind The Headlines

More Behind The Headlines
My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

12:18

My personal struggle amid the global fight for abortion rights

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

11:50

Non-doms, ghost-doms and tax loopholes of the elite

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

09:03

The fight for LGBT+ rights in Poland

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

13:07

The war in Ukraine | Behind The Headlines

Decomplicated

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

04:31

Are ultra-processed foods bad for you?

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

07:30

Why are UK councils going bankrupt?

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

03:34

What causes the winter flu and how does it differ from other types?

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

03:18

How does the Iowa Caucus pick the next US president? | Decomplicated

More Decomplicated
Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

03:21

Everything you need to know about the bedbug invasion | Decomplicated

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

03:28

What is Raac and why is it causing an issue in schools?

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

04:57

How does El Niño affect our weather? | Decomplicated

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

03:47

What are storm overflows? | Decomplicated

Binge Watch

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

11:34

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Actor and Actress?

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

11:49

Oscars 2024: Who will win Best Picture and Best Director?

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

14:24

Big Brother’s Jordan and Henry on life after the house

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

11:18

Baftas 2024: Best British film nominees you need to watch

More Binge Watch
Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

14:19

Joel Edgerton: ‘I hope streaming doesn’t spell the end of cinema’

What TV and film to watch in 2024

17:13

What TV and film to watch in 2024

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

10:32

The ultimate guide to the best Christmas film and TV | Binge Watch

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

42:24

Binge Watch live: Your guide to festive watching

Music Box

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

03:11

Watch Gia Ford perform her brand new single ‘Poolside’ on Music Box

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

04:08

Gia Ford performs ‘Falling in Love Again’

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

03:04

Dylan John Thomas performs ‘Wake Up Ma’ on Music Box

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

02:44

Watch Dylan John Thomas perform his single ‘Fever’ on Music Box

More Music Box
Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

03:57

Watch the beautiful performance of ‘the author’ by Luz on Music Box

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

03:50

Watch Irish singer Luz perform single ‘sustain’ on Music Box

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

04:11

Damian Lewis sings ‘Down On The Bowery’ for Music Box

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

05:27

Damian Lewis performs ‘Wanna Grow Old In Paris’ live on Music Box

Travel Smart

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

09:14

Here’s why Greece is still a firm family summer holiday favourite

Find your perfect seasonal city break

08:18

Find your perfect seasonal city break

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

07:35

Discover the diverse appeals of Fuerteventura

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

11:36

Sunny holiday escapes no matter the time of year | Travel Smart

More Travel Smart
History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

07:22

History and hiking to Antalya’s must-visit locations

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

05:33

Crusading knights and unparalleled sights on the coast of Türkiye

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

09:06

Lose yourself in Istanbul’s cultural oasis

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

09:54

Island life of adventure and discovery in Barbados | Travel Smart

Love Lives

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

36:50

Tom Walker: ‘Songwriting is my therapy’

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

37:41

Author Ela Lee: ‘We need to take blackout sex more seriously’

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

43:16

Love Lives: If men went through menopause, it would be a disaster

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

18:59

Love Lives: Best moments from 2023

More Love Lives
Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

01:37

Tom Grennan: ‘I was an egotistical 21-year-old’

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

33:36

Tom Grennan: ‘I need to live like an athlete so I can perform’

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

01:10

Emma Forrest on the unseen romantic damage caused by Trump

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

44:28

Emma Forrest: ‘Trump’s election made me want to be celibate’

You Ask The Questions

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

08:49

Kirstie Allsopp gives her tips for selling your home

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

06:38

How to avoid fast fashion this Christmas | You Ask The Questions

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

03:39

How do you get the best deal on Black Friday?

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

06:50

Has Rishi Sunak’s reshuffle changed the fate of his government?

More You Ask The Questions
Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

06:07

Can Britain’s homeless crisis be solved?

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

04:48

What did we learn from the Labour and Conservative party conferences?

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

05:57

What does the four-tier EU membership possibly mean for the UK?

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

06:13

Is a four-day week a good idea? | You Ask The Questions

News

Biden jokes he ‘looks 40’ as Kennedy family endorses 2024 campaign

00:39

Biden jokes he ‘looks 40’ as Kennedy family endorses 2024 campaign

Moment suspect in ‘industrial’ theft of 480,000 card numbers arrested

01:50

Moment suspect in ‘industrial’ theft of 480,000 card numbers arrested

Deep sea footage of sunken passenger plane mistaken for MH370

00:29

Deep sea footage of sunken passenger plane mistaken for MH370

Grant Shapps clashes with Kay Burley over Mark Menzies sleaze scandal

01:50

Grant Shapps clashes with Kay Burley over Mark Menzies sleaze scandal

More News
Stunning Northern Lights shine over Iceland’s erupting volcano

01:36

Stunning Northern Lights shine over Iceland’s erupting volcano

Sydney shopping mall reopens five days after six killed in stabbing

01:06

Sydney shopping mall reopens five days after six killed in stabbing

Liz Truss calls on David Cameron to give Israel more support

01:02

Liz Truss calls on David Cameron to give Israel more support

Pregnant woman airlifted from Disney cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean

01:17

Pregnant woman airlifted from Disney cruise ship in Atlantic Ocean

Sport

Rob McElhenney brings baseball to Wrexham with unique pitchside show

01:45

Rob McElhenney brings baseball to Wrexham with unique pitchside show

Watch: YouTuber iShowSpeed ordered to stop filming at Man City game

01:57

Watch: YouTuber iShowSpeed ordered to stop filming at Man City game

Arteta: Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich ‘painful’

00:39

Arteta: Arsenal’s Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich ‘painful’

Klopp urges Liverpool to evoke spirit of Barcelona comeback 5 years on

01:01

Klopp urges Liverpool to evoke spirit of Barcelona comeback 5 years on

More Sport
Man City ‘exceptional’ in Champions League exit, Guardiola says

00:41

Man City ‘exceptional’ in Champions League exit, Guardiola says

England World Cup winner says rugby ‘not safe sport’ to play

00:45

England World Cup winner says rugby ‘not safe sport’ to play

Pochettino has spat with journalist following Chelsea press conference

00:29

Pochettino has spat with journalist following Chelsea press conference

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham demands more anti-racism measures

01:29

Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham demands more anti-racism measures

Climate

Dubai: Cars abandoned in flooded streets as UAE begins clean up

00:33

Dubai: Cars abandoned in flooded streets as UAE begins clean up

Severe weather lashes Virginia as golf ball-sized hail reported

00:21

Severe weather lashes Virginia as golf ball-sized hail reported

Watch: Double dust devil swirls along Route 66 highway

00:24

Watch: Double dust devil swirls along Route 66 highway

Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say

01:00

Octopuses could go blind due to global warming, researchers say

More Climate
I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

02:51

I traveled 300 miles to chase the total solar eclipse

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

00:47

Commuters knocked off feet as quake earthquake rocks packed train

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

00:35

Large waterspout looms over Lisbon bridge in impressive footage

London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour

00:34

London Eye to go dark this weekend as part of Earth Hour