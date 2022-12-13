Lionel Messi led Argentina to a comfortable 3-0 semi-final win against Croatia at World Cup 2022 on Tuesday night, ensuring he gets one final shot at the biggest prize in football.

The Argentine captain, renowned by many as the greatest to ever play the game, netted a penalty to open the scoring before providing a stunning assist to Julian Alvarez in the second half.

With his goal, Messi became his country’s top scorer at the World Cup finals, with 11, while Alvarez’s brace ensured a comfortable victory.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.